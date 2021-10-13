Asian Curry Awards: Tower Hamlets eateries make longlist
- Credit: Asian Catering Federation
Two Tower Hamlets restaurants have made the longlist for this year's Asian Curry Awards.
Gunpowder in Spitalfields has been included in the Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year category, while Cirilo in Cable Street is among the contenders for Filipino Restaurant of the Year.
The longlist was revealed to mark the end of National Curry Week, which ran until October 10.
This record number of nominees will now be whittled down by online public vote, before the winners are determined ahead of the ceremony at Grosvenor House on November 21.
The event is organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), which represents 30,000 restaurants and takeaways across the UK.
Its chairman Yawar Khan said: “The pandemic has been devastating for many hospitality businesses and its workers.
“These awards will acknowledge the sector’s resilience and innovation in the face of such adversity.”
People can vote for their favourites by visiting asiancurryawards.com.
