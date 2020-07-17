Poplar food bank launches befriending service to combat lockdown loneliness
PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 July 2020
First Love
A “befriending service” launched by a crisis support charity in Poplar is helping to combat the growth in loneliness and isolation during lockdown.
First Love Foundation (FLF), which runs Tower Hamlets Foodbank alongside an advice and support project, has contacted 57 people since launching the service.
You may also want to watch:
This is in addition to the 3,500 people it has supported since lockdown began.
During the pandemic, the charity has seen demand surge more than 900pc, while reorganising their process in line with the guidance.
FLF has also responded to new problems caused by lockdown, such as mental health problems being exacerbated by shielding and social distancing rules, which led to the creation of the befriending service.
“Lockdown has revealed that loneliness is not just an old-age epidemic – with 20 per cent of those using the befriending service being aged between 20 and 39,” a spokesperson said.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.