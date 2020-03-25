Tower Hamlets schoolgirls meet Countess of Wessex and discuss career aspirations at women’s networking event
PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:00 25 March 2020
Archant
Four Tower Hamlets schoolgirls had the privilege of meeting the Countess of Wessex at an “inspiring” women’s networking event.
Central Foundation Girls’ School (CFGS) pupils discussed their career goals and aspirations with mentors from large corporations - including Google and Lloyds Bank - at a Women’s Network Forum event hosted by the London Stock Exchange.
Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, talked to them about different pathways they could take, including the decision between university or an apprenticeship.
One of the CFGS pupils, Thahrima, said: “It was extremely motivating and inspiring to see women of all ages and ethnic backgrounds at the forefront of their careers.”
CFGS community manager Matt Walsh added: “It was a fantastic event at a very prestigious venue, where students got the chance to meet senior and young female employees at a number of businesses.”