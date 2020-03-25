Search

Tower Hamlets schoolgirls meet Countess of Wessex and discuss career aspirations at women’s networking event

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:00 25 March 2020

Women's Network Forum attendees, including Central Foundation Girls' School pupils, with Sophie, the Countess of Wessex. Picture: CFGS

Four Tower Hamlets schoolgirls had the privilege of meeting the Countess of Wessex at an “inspiring” women’s networking event.

Central Foundation Girls' School pupils Isha, Moriom, Isha and Thahrima and community manager Matt Walsh attended the Central Foundation Girls' School pupils Isha, Moriom, Isha and Thahrima and community manager Matt Walsh attended the "inspiring" event at London Stock Exchange. Picture: CFGS

Central Foundation Girls’ School (CFGS) pupils discussed their career goals and aspirations with mentors from large corporations - including Google and Lloyds Bank - at a Women’s Network Forum event hosted by the London Stock Exchange.

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, talked to them about different pathways they could take, including the decision between university or an apprenticeship.

One of the CFGS pupils, Thahrima, said: “It was extremely motivating and inspiring to see women of all ages and ethnic backgrounds at the forefront of their careers.”

CFGS community manager Matt Walsh added: “It was a fantastic event at a very prestigious venue, where students got the chance to meet senior and young female employees at a number of businesses.”

