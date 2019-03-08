Borough's stark divides revealed in 'deprivation' levels ranked by postcode

Aspen Way is all that separates Canary Wharf from some of Tower Hamlets' most 'deprived' postcode areas. Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

More than 40 neighbourhoods in Tower Hamlets are among the 20pc most "deprived" in the country, according to government figures.

The area around Leven Road in Poplar has been ranked at number 2,763 of 32,844 postcode areas in England suffering from high levels of deprivation.

Statistics by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government classed huge swathes of Poplar, Limehouse and Shadwell are among the 20pc most hard-up in the country - despite being a stone's throw from the "least deprived" zones, including Canary Wharf.

In some areas, including part of Blackwall & Cubitt Town, government data suggests living conditions have worsened since 2015.

Our interactive map and postcode tool shows how deprived your area is considered to be compared to the rest of the England.

Community stalwart Sister Christine Frost says young people in Poplar need better training opportunities. Picture: Mike Brooke Community stalwart Sister Christine Frost says young people in Poplar need better training opportunities. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sister Christine Frost, who runs the Neighbours in Poplar volunteer network supporting vulnerable people in the community, said sky-high rents, the roll-out of universal credit zero-hours contracts were exacerbating difficulties locally.

She said: "Poverty isn't easy to spot because people are very proud, and rightly so. People don't want to be described as poor unless you're going to do something practical about it.

"There are so many things that need to be done in Poplar. Young people are constantly surrounded by drug activity, which makes it harder, and our dreams and aspirations are not as high as they should be."

Citing new developments such as Wood Wharf, which have proclaimed they will bring 20,000 new jobs to the area, she said the level of training locally was not up to scratch.

She added: "I don't know what people who live here and are born here - not just people whose address is E14 - are being offered.

"If you're near Aspen Way or the DLR you see trains of cars coming into Canary Wharf every day, like cattle cars, full of people - but it's not local people coming to those jobs.

"A lot of what's done is tokenistic and a lot more can be done."

Oban House in E14, which is classed as among the 10pc most deprived areas in England. Picture: Polly Hancock Oban House in E14, which is classed as among the 10pc most deprived areas in England. Picture: Polly Hancock

The government's statistics combine levels of low income, unemployment, education, health, crime, barriers to housing and the quality of the local environment.

An area off Old Bethnal Green Road in St Peter's ward also ranked among the 10pc most deprived in England at 3,968.

The most comfortably-off area in Tower Hamlets was identified in the south of the Isle of Dogs off Westferry Road, which includes Burrel's Wharf Square and St David's Square.

The area around Spirit Quay in St Katherine's & Wapping was also ranked among the 10pc least deprived - separated by two roads from one of the 20pc "most deprived" neighbourhoods surrounding St George's Gardens.

Other prosperous neighbourhoods were mostly found along the riverbank in the Isle of Dogs and Wapping.