Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Grass fire warning in Barking and Dagenham as temperatures set to soar

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 June 2019

Last year saw the largest grass fire in London's history take place when 200 firefighters spent four days tackling a blaze across the Wanstead flats. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Last year saw the largest grass fire in London's history take place when 200 firefighters spent four days tackling a blaze across the Wanstead flats. Picture: London Fire Brigade

London Fire Brigade

Firefighters are warning people to take care to avoid a repeat of last year's spate of grass fires in Tower Hamlets.

Last year there were 59 grass fires in the borough, and 66 in 2017. This year, there have already been 17 grass fires.

London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton called for a city-wide grassland barbecue ban during 2018's summer heatwave following a record number of grass fires in London and she said she's happy to be the 'barbecue Grinch' again this year.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "We're not trying to spoil people's fun, but lives were put at risk during the heatwave last year by reckless and thoughtless behaviour.

"Grass fires are often avoidable and we just want people to use common sense when they are out enjoying the glorious weather we've been promised."

Firefighters are urging people not to barbecue in parks and public spaces, clear away their rubbish - particularly any bottles and broken glass which can magnify the sun and start a fire - and always dispose of smoking materials such as cigarettes and matches safely.

It's set to be a scorcher this weekend with temperatures up to 30 degrees.

Most Read

Double stabbing in Bow Common leaves man, 23, fighting for his life

The men were found with stabb wounds in St Paul's Way. Pic: Google

Murder hunt launched after man stabbed in Bow Common dies

The stabbing took place in St Paul's Way. Pic: Google

Police arrest 39 people in raids targeting suspected drug dealers in Bow and Stepney

Police have carried out raids at 17 addresses across the borough. Pic: Kois Miah

Man critical after being attacked with a bat in Bethnal Green

A crime scene remains in place after a man was attacked by a group armed with a bat in Globe Road shortly after 5pm yesterday (Monday). Picture: Google street view.

Two men charged with Bow Common murder

St Paul's Way. Pic: Google

Most Read

Double stabbing in Bow Common leaves man, 23, fighting for his life

The men were found with stabb wounds in St Paul's Way. Pic: Google

Murder hunt launched after man stabbed in Bow Common dies

The stabbing took place in St Paul's Way. Pic: Google

Police arrest 39 people in raids targeting suspected drug dealers in Bow and Stepney

Police have carried out raids at 17 addresses across the borough. Pic: Kois Miah

Man critical after being attacked with a bat in Bethnal Green

A crime scene remains in place after a man was attacked by a group armed with a bat in Globe Road shortly after 5pm yesterday (Monday). Picture: Google street view.

Two men charged with Bow Common murder

St Paul's Way. Pic: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Grass fire warning in Barking and Dagenham as temperatures set to soar

Last year saw the largest grass fire in London's history take place when 200 firefighters spent four days tackling a blaze across the Wanstead flats. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Warm and bright – barbecue weather!

Sunbathers enjoying the summer heat wave in Richmond Park, London.

West Ham sign Spanish keeper to replace Adrian

Espanyol’s goalkeeper Roberto dhas signed for West Ham

FA raising awareness of concussion problems

The FA are raising awareness among players about the importance of recognising and responding to symptoms of concussion

Opinion: Raising awareness of crime and community issues

City & East Assembly Member Unmesh Desai supports community unity.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists