Grass fire warning in Barking and Dagenham as temperatures set to soar

Last year saw the largest grass fire in London's history take place when 200 firefighters spent four days tackling a blaze across the Wanstead flats. Picture: London Fire Brigade London Fire Brigade

Firefighters are warning people to take care to avoid a repeat of last year's spate of grass fires in Tower Hamlets.

Last year there were 59 grass fires in the borough, and 66 in 2017. This year, there have already been 17 grass fires.

London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton called for a city-wide grassland barbecue ban during 2018's summer heatwave following a record number of grass fires in London and she said she's happy to be the 'barbecue Grinch' again this year.

She said: "We're not trying to spoil people's fun, but lives were put at risk during the heatwave last year by reckless and thoughtless behaviour.

"Grass fires are often avoidable and we just want people to use common sense when they are out enjoying the glorious weather we've been promised."

Firefighters are urging people not to barbecue in parks and public spaces, clear away their rubbish - particularly any bottles and broken glass which can magnify the sun and start a fire - and always dispose of smoking materials such as cigarettes and matches safely.

It's set to be a scorcher this weekend with temperatures up to 30 degrees.