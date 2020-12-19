Hundreds of Christmas dinners delivered to vulnerable people in Tower Hamlets

Published: 10:00 AM December 19, 2020

Food packs and gifts have been delivered to older residents in Tower Hamlets - Credit: Rehan Jamil

More than 400 Christmas dinners were delivered to isolated people and community partners across the borough by Tower Hamlets Homes on Thursday.

The massive Christmas dinner drive and virtual Christmas party was organised to thank volunteers at THH-supported community hubs and to give vulnerable people a celebratory event.

Volunteers at the community hubs, which include Neighbours in Poplar, St Hilda's East, Darul Ummah community centre in Shadwell and East London Cares, have worked tirelessly to make sure communities across Tower Hamlets received vital food, medicine and care packages throughout the pandemic.

So far this year, 10,478 hot meals have been delivered, 2,875 welfare checks carried out and volunteers have given up almost 12,000 hours of their time in support of the most vulnerable.

During the virtual Christmas party, hot dinners were delivered by volunteers in Santa hats and residents also received handmade Christmas cards from children at Virginia and St Peters Primary Schools. The celebration included arts and crafts, carol singing and messages of thanks.

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs said: “Our volunteers have been amazing throughout the pandemic. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude. It’s been a massive effort to tackle isolation and help vulnerable and elderly people get through the year in the best possible shape.”

Tower Hamlets Homes’ chief executive Susmita Sen said: “We’re proud to support community hubs like these. The number of hours volunteered selflessly to support those in need really shows the spirit of the borough. And we would urge anybody who needs support to please get in touch.”

To receive help from any of the community support hubs, which can offer regular phone calls, emergency home visits, and food and medication deliveries, contact community.partnerships@thh.org.uk or phone 020 7364 7956.



