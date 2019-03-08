Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Tower Hamlets Homes wins 'Landlord of the Year' award

PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 08 May 2019

Tenants and leaseholders planting trees to improve life on St Stephens housing estate in Bow. Picture: THH

Tenants and leaseholders planting trees to improve life on St Stephens housing estate in Bow. Picture: THH

Tower Hamlets Homes

Being named 'Landlord of the Year' isn't good enough for Tower Hamlets Homes following its run of success at the prestigious national UK Housing awards.

The housing management organisation, which has also won an additional award for their work on diversity, is now determined to go further.

"We won't stop here," the organisation's chief executive Susmita Sen said. "There are no challenges that a housing organisation can't overcome if they're determined to improve.

You may also want to watch:

"Our aim is to go beyond traditional housing management to make our communities the best to be part of."

The awards by the Chartered Institute of Housing spotlights best performing landlords in the housing sector. The selection process included being grilled by a panel on every aspect of their business.

Mayor John Biggs said after the awards: "This recognises the real improvements we've seen over the past few years for tenants and leaseholders."

Tower Hamlets Homes manages up to 70 housing estates once run directly by the council. It operates independently as an 'arm's length' not-for-profit management organisation at its Boatman's House HQ in Selsdon Way, Cubitt Town, on the Isle of Dogs, but is controlled by the town hall.

Most Read

First-ever woman Bishop of Stepney is appointed by Church of England’s London Diocese

Bishop-designate Joanne in hard hat rather than a bishop's conical, on visit to St John at Hackney parish church on Friday which is undergoing a massive restoration. Picture: Colin Ross

Police hunting Aldgate sex attacker ask if you know this man

Police appeal to trace this man following attack on woman at Aldgate on Good Friday. Picture: City Police

Man caught behind the wheel on the same day he failed his driving test

The driver failed his driving test today. Pic: Twitter@MetTeskforce

Tower Hamlets residents invited to UK’s largest ever ‘lung MOT’

Prof Sam James is chief investigator in the study: “This large-scale study gives us a unique opportunity to detect lung cancer earlier, when treatment is more likely to be successful.

How David Attenborough’s global warming message turned into Bethnal Green street mural

David Attenborough's mural image. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

First-ever woman Bishop of Stepney is appointed by Church of England’s London Diocese

Bishop-designate Joanne in hard hat rather than a bishop's conical, on visit to St John at Hackney parish church on Friday which is undergoing a massive restoration. Picture: Colin Ross

Police hunting Aldgate sex attacker ask if you know this man

Police appeal to trace this man following attack on woman at Aldgate on Good Friday. Picture: City Police

Man caught behind the wheel on the same day he failed his driving test

The driver failed his driving test today. Pic: Twitter@MetTeskforce

Tower Hamlets residents invited to UK’s largest ever ‘lung MOT’

Prof Sam James is chief investigator in the study: “This large-scale study gives us a unique opportunity to detect lung cancer earlier, when treatment is more likely to be successful.

How David Attenborough’s global warming message turned into Bethnal Green street mural

David Attenborough's mural image. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Captain McAnuff: Sky is the limit for Orient

Leyton Orient players, management and staff celebrate after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Tower Hamlets Homes wins ‘Landlord of the Year’ award

Tenants and leaseholders planting trees to improve life on St Stephens housing estate in Bow. Picture: THH

Man caught behind the wheel on the same day he failed his driving test

The driver failed his driving test today. Pic: Twitter@MetTeskforce

London Bridge inquest: Brave banker killed as he fought terrorists with skateboard

Ignacio Echeverria. Picture: Met Police

Former pub known for illegal raves and graffiti is bought by Eastern Electrics founder

The Lord Napier Pub in Hackney Wick closed in 1995. Pic: Rachael Burford
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists