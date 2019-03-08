Tower Hamlets Homes wins 'Landlord of the Year' award

Tenants and leaseholders planting trees to improve life on St Stephens housing estate in Bow. Picture: THH Tower Hamlets Homes

Being named 'Landlord of the Year' isn't good enough for Tower Hamlets Homes following its run of success at the prestigious national UK Housing awards.

The housing management organisation, which has also won an additional award for their work on diversity, is now determined to go further.

"We won't stop here," the organisation's chief executive Susmita Sen said. "There are no challenges that a housing organisation can't overcome if they're determined to improve.

"Our aim is to go beyond traditional housing management to make our communities the best to be part of."

The awards by the Chartered Institute of Housing spotlights best performing landlords in the housing sector. The selection process included being grilled by a panel on every aspect of their business.

Mayor John Biggs said after the awards: "This recognises the real improvements we've seen over the past few years for tenants and leaseholders."

Tower Hamlets Homes manages up to 70 housing estates once run directly by the council. It operates independently as an 'arm's length' not-for-profit management organisation at its Boatman's House HQ in Selsdon Way, Cubitt Town, on the Isle of Dogs, but is controlled by the town hall.