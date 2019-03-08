So much rubbish on the streets, so Tower Hamlets asks volunteers to muck in

People are being invited to "muck in" and join Tower Hamlets Council's Big Clean campaign to spruce up the East End.

They can take part in events planned in Whitechapel, Victoria Park, Poplar and Bethnal Green throughout the month, urged on by the mayor.

"We're making a clean environment and creating a sense of pride in the area," mayor John Biggs said. "We have an ambitious waste strategy for people to love their neighbourhood."

Members of Bethnal Green's Good Gym join NHS volunteers on September 16 to spruce up the Royal London Hospital's John Harrison Garden.

A "plastic free Roman Road" event is being held with community groups and Queen Mary University students during Recycle Week from September 23 to 29.

Council workers are normally responsible for clearing litter, but public resources are limited, so the town hall is calling on volunteers in the community to lend a hand. Their last clean-up in April netted 100 bags of rubbish and recycle waste.