Search

Advanced search

So much rubbish on the streets, so Tower Hamlets asks volunteers to muck in

PUBLISHED: 15:09 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 06 September 2019

People are being invited to "muck in" and join Tower Hamlets Council's Big Clean campaign to spruce up the East End.

They can take part in events planned in Whitechapel, Victoria Park, Poplar and Bethnal Green throughout the month, urged on by the mayor.

"We're making a clean environment and creating a sense of pride in the area," mayor John Biggs said. "We have an ambitious waste strategy for people to love their neighbourhood."

Members of Bethnal Green's Good Gym join NHS volunteers on September 16 to spruce up the Royal London Hospital's John Harrison Garden.

A "plastic free Roman Road" event is being held with community groups and Queen Mary University students during Recycle Week from September 23 to 29.

Council workers are normally responsible for clearing litter, but public resources are limited, so the town hall is calling on volunteers in the community to lend a hand. Their last clean-up in April netted 100 bags of rubbish and recycle waste.

Most Read

Tower Hamlets Council loses High Court appeal over Victorian cottages demolition

The Victorian cottages in East Ferry Road. Picture: LBTH

Undercover investigators claim naked dancers breached no touching rules at strip club

Whirtes Gentlemen's Club in Leman Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Rachael Burford

Police officer pushed in front of car on the A13

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on the Thurrock section of the A13 to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

Hundreds of parents express fears over ‘rushed’ decision making on primary school’s future

Cyril Jackson Primary School in Limehouse Causeway. Picture: Google Streetview

400 arrests in war on drugs gets public backing for Tower Hamlets joint op with Met Police

Council CCTV used to track drug dealers on the streets of London's East End. Picture: LBTH

Most Read

Tower Hamlets Council loses High Court appeal over Victorian cottages demolition

The Victorian cottages in East Ferry Road. Picture: LBTH

Undercover investigators claim naked dancers breached no touching rules at strip club

Whirtes Gentlemen's Club in Leman Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Rachael Burford

Police officer pushed in front of car on the A13

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on the Thurrock section of the A13 to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

Hundreds of parents express fears over ‘rushed’ decision making on primary school’s future

Cyril Jackson Primary School in Limehouse Causeway. Picture: Google Streetview

400 arrests in war on drugs gets public backing for Tower Hamlets joint op with Met Police

Council CCTV used to track drug dealers on the streets of London's East End. Picture: LBTH

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Cricket: Essex set for annnual benefit match at Upminster

Jamie Porter in batting action for Essex during the 2018 benefit match against Upminster at Upminster Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham Women set for tricky opening day clash with champions Arsenal

West Ham United Women manager Matt Beard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

East London Football Podcast.

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

Super Sky crowned Victoria Park League champions following finals day heroics

Sky celebrate winning the Victoria Park League finals day (pic George Watson)

Orient coach Embleton feels they’re small margins away

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists