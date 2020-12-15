News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Tower Hamlets campaigners call for change in voting system

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Published: 7:00 AM December 15, 2020   
Make Votes Matter campaign in Tower Hamlets

Tower Hamlets Make Votes Matter supporters took part in a nationwide Day of Action on Saturday and came together to send Christmas cards to their MP demanding equal votes.

Members of the group, part of the UK cross party movement advocating to change the First Past The Post voting system to Proportional Representation (PR), united to post their individual Christmas cards to their MP highlighting the need for a change to PR.

They say that in the 2019 general election 7 out of 10 votes cast by the UK population didn’t matter.

Mark Broadmore, who heads Tower Hamlets and East London Make Votes Matter, said: “This year has shown us the terrible consequences of a winner-take-all political system that feels it can ignore so many voters' interests.  Proportional representation totally changes this broken system, so that it works for everyone."

Tower Hamlets News

