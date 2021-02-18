News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Mayor John Biggs follows Sadiq Khan with police funding pledge

Cash Boyle

Published: 12:15 PM February 18, 2021   
Mayor John Biggs follows funding pledge made by Sadiq Khan in Bethnal Green

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs has announced that £1million from the council's budget is to be allocated to improve community safety in the borough. - Credit: LBTH

Mayor John Biggs has announced a fresh injection of police funding for the borough in the days following Sadiq Khan's visit to Bethnal Green.

During a visit to area on Tuesday (February 16), the Mayor of London committed an extra £30million to policing which will ensure that more than 1,000 City Hall-funded Met officers can continue working over the next four years.

Two days on from that visit and his Tower Hamlets counterpart Mr Biggs pledged £1million from the council's budget to improve community safety.

The money will fund two sergeants, 10 constables and vehicles, with the officers due to be part of a multi-agency team which will create a new Antisocial Behaviour (ABS) and Drug Suppression Unit.

The council’s neighbourhood manager and neighbourhood officers will also work under this team, who will liaise closely with the Specialist Substance Misuse Intervention Team.

This commitment aims to attack both the commission, and cause, of crime. 

Other pledges made include an £8m injection from new council tax funding to be allocated to anti-violence projects.

This will be delivered by delivered by London’s Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) and the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC), with mooted initiatives including expanded GPS tagging for violent offenders and improved services for young victims.

A further £550,000 of MOPAC money will be invested in tackling drug-related crime, addressing a key driver of crime in the process.

Mr Biggs believes his council's commitment reflects the importance placed on community safety by Tower Hamlets residents: "It’s vital that we play our part as a council working alongside the police and other partners to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

“Despite the huge budget challenges we face as a council, we’re investing our limited resources in community safety to help keep our streets safe and to tackle ASB."

Though Mr Khan feels "we still have a long way to go" in terms of stopping violent crime, there is a roadmap: "If we are to see the long-term reductions in violence that we all want to see in our city, we must continue to tackle the underlying causes of crime, such as poverty, deprivation and lack of opportunities for young Londoners."

