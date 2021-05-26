Published: 10:41 AM May 26, 2021

Mayor Biggs... "We must make the East End racist free by 2025" - Credit: Monsur Uddin

A rally on the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death in the US was told that the struggle for a stronger society must continue in east London.

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs was marking the anniversary with the local authority pledging to “make the East End racist free by 2025” before he addressed the rally in Shadwell’s Watney Market.

Mayor joins rally at Watney Market to commemorate first anniversary of George Floyd's death in the US - Credit: Monsur Uddin

“This is an important moment,” he said. “The world has changed. We must continue to struggle to make a stronger community.

“The shocking killing of George Floyd at the hands of a US police officer led to a world movement for change — we must make sure we're playing our part to tackle injustice.”

Floyd rally organiser Jackie Applebee at protest on climate change in Whitechapel in 2019 - Credit: Mike Brooke/stockshot

The rally was staged by the East End’s Stand Up to Racism campaign, spearheaded by Limehouse GP Dr Jackie Applebee, an NHS campaigner against privatisation and for stopping climate change.

You may also want to watch:

The mayor had earlier held a meeting with Barts Health Trust, East London Business Alliance, London Muslim Centre, Tower Hamlets Interfaith Forum and community volunteers on achieving "an anti-racist workplace”.

Tower Hamlets launches pledge to rid East End of any racism by 2025 - Credit: LBTH

He signed a pledge on behalf of the authority “to rid our community of racism by 2025” as part of the town hall's inequalities commission set up in September following the Black Lives Matter protests.

The council is also holding a minute’s silence at Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, the anniversary has led to a statement from the Met Police.

Sir Stephen House on "society has issues with discrimination including criminal justice system.” - Credit: Met Police

Scotland Yard Deputy Commissioner Sir Stephen House said: “His murder sparked outrage and became a touch-point for uncomfortable truths about racism, much of it focused on policing.

“British policing is different to that of America, but our society has its own issues with discrimination including the criminal justice system.”

Trust in the police was lowest from the black community, he admitted.

Challenges to the Met following George Floyd’s death “resonated like those following the Stephen Lawrence Inquiry when the term ‘institutionally racist’ was applied to the Met”.

The Lawrence murder 20 years ago and the subsequent inquiry led the Met and society to "hold up a mirror and conclude that change was needed", Mr House acknowledged.

He said the Met had since "started a journey to gain public trust", particularly in black communities.