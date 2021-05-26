News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

'We must change': Tower Hamlets mayor tells George Floyd rally

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 10:41 AM May 26, 2021   
Mayor Biggs... "We must make the East End racist free by 2025" 

Mayor Biggs... "We must make the East End racist free by 2025" - Credit: Monsur Uddin

A rally on the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death in the US was told that the struggle for a stronger society must continue in east London.

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs was marking the anniversary with the local authority pledging to “make the East End racist free by 2025” before he addressed the rally in Shadwell’s Watney Market.

Mayor joins rally at Watney Market to commemorate first anniversary of George Floyd's death in the US

Mayor joins rally at Watney Market to commemorate first anniversary of George Floyd's death in the US - Credit: Monsur Uddin

“This is an important moment,” he said. “The world has changed. We must continue to struggle to make a stronger community. 

“The shocking killing of George Floyd at the hands of a US police officer led to a world movement for change — we must make sure we're playing our part to tackle injustice.”  

Floyd rally organiser Jackie Applebee at protest on climate change in Whitechapel in 2019

Floyd rally organiser Jackie Applebee at protest on climate change in Whitechapel in 2019 - Credit: Mike Brooke/stockshot

The rally was staged by the East End’s Stand Up to Racism campaign, spearheaded by Limehouse GP Dr Jackie Applebee, an NHS campaigner against privatisation and for stopping climate change.

You may also want to watch:

The mayor had earlier held a meeting with Barts Health Trust, East London Business Alliance, London Muslim Centre, Tower Hamlets Interfaith Forum and community volunteers on achieving "an anti-racist workplace”. 

Tower Hamlets launches pledge to rid East End of any racism by 2025

Tower Hamlets launches pledge to rid East End of any racism by 2025 - Credit: LBTH

He signed a pledge on behalf of the authority “to rid our community of racism by 2025” as part of the town hall's inequalities commission set up in September following the Black Lives Matter protests.

The council is also holding a minute’s silence at Wednesday’s cabinet meeting. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Jail for stalker who targeted woman and burgled her home
  2. 2 500-year-old mulberry tree saved in High Court victory for campaigners
  3. 3 'Festival of Britain' school shortlisted for national award
  1. 4 Jailed: East End teacher who appeared on The Voice found pupils 'really cute'
  2. 5 Thames river bus trips return for half-term
  3. 6 Tower Hamlets mayor takes tour of newly reopened cinema
  4. 7 'It took nine months to get my son's brain tumour diagnosed'
  5. 8 New Providence Wharf's neighbours call for action on cladding crisis
  6. 9 'Disgusting': Antisemitic message on Brick Lane banner condemned
  7. 10 Early diagnosis centre helps people at risk of cancer get tests sooner

Meanwhile, the anniversary has led to a statement from the Met Police. 

Sir Stephen House on "society has issues with discrimination including criminal justice system.”

Sir Stephen House on "society has issues with discrimination including criminal justice system.” - Credit: Met Police

Scotland Yard Deputy Commissioner Sir Stephen House said: “His murder sparked outrage and became a touch-point for uncomfortable truths about racism, much of it focused on policing. 

“British policing is different to that of America, but our society has its own issues with discrimination including the criminal justice system.” 

Trust in the police was lowest from the black community, he admitted.

Challenges to the Met following George Floyd’s death “resonated like those following the Stephen Lawrence Inquiry when the term ‘institutionally racist’ was applied to the Met”.  

The Lawrence murder 20 years ago and the subsequent inquiry led the Met and society to "hold up a mirror and conclude that change was needed", Mr House acknowledged.

He said the Met had since "started a journey to gain public trust", particularly in black communities. 

Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File photo dated 07-09-2019 of Paul Tisdale. Issue date: Wednesday February 17, 2021.

Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient set to appoint Paul Tisdale to dismiss Jackett rumours

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
The junction of Manchester Road and Plevna Street on the Isle of Dogs

Knife Crime

Boy, 15, chased and stabbed on Isle of Dogs

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Police patrol picks up discarded gas canisters during a sweep for weapons along Bethnal Green's Roman Road.

Using laughing gas in public is banned in the East End

Mike Brooke

person
Anna Sereno with Nevio Pellicci, Irene Lauriello, and Tony Zaccaria at Pellicci's

London

Café popular with celebrities welcomes customers back inside  

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus