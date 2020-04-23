Search

Advanced search

MP Rushanara Ali questions new furlough criteria which may prevent thousands from applying

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 April 2020

Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green & Bow Picture: Rushanara Ali

Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green & Bow Picture: Rushanara Ali

FREE TO USE

MP Rushanara Ali has voiced concerns over the extension to the government furlough scheme, highlighting new criteria which may see thousands become ineligible.

On April 15 chancellor Rishi Sunak extended the furlough deadline from February 28 to March 19.

Though Ms Ali welcomed the extension, she queried the impact of new criteria which means a person must both be employed and have received a payslip by March 19.

Previously they only had to be employed by February 28, meaning those who could apply under the old criteria may no longer be able to if they don’t have a pay slip.

At this week’s treasury committee meeting, the Bethnal Green and Bow MP quizzed the chief executive for UKHospitality, Kate Nicholls, on what this means in real terms.

Ms Nicholls said that although the extension has helped large numbers of seasonal staff, an estimated 350,000 - 500,000 workers could lose out as a result of this new payslip requirement.

Speaking after the committee, Ms Ali said: “While the extension of the eligibility date for furlough is welcome, certain new requirements and loopholes that come with the changes mean that many people are still being left behind.

“It is common practice for employers to notify HMRC through RTI submissions and pay employers at the end of each month, which falls after the new cut-off date for furloughing.

“I am calling on the Chancellor to urgently address these technicalities to ensure that this hugely important policy is successful in helping our country’s workforce through this crisis.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body found near Tower Bridge thought to be missing Romford man

Arwinder Singh went missing on Thursday, April 9. Picture: Met Police

Leyton Orient chief says ending League Two season would be a ‘knee jerk reaction’

EASST hand over a cheque to Leyton Orient and the Leyton Orient Trust ahead of the Dover Athletic match and (left to right) Louise Stephens, Danny Macklin, Peter Butler, Kent Teague, Joe Sims face the camera (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coronavirus: Royal London Hospital doctor raises £10k for Covid-19 emergency appeal

Dr Joshua Michaels is part of The Royal London Hospital team fighting the coronavirus. Picture: J Michaels

Barking man arrested after attempt to pull victim onto live tracks at Mile End underground station

An appeal for witness has been made after a man was almost pulled onto live tracks at Mile End underground station. Picture: PA

Vandals daub east London grave of gangster Reggie Kray’s wife Frances

Nieice Fran Shea cleaning Frances' grave

Most Read

Body found near Tower Bridge thought to be missing Romford man

Arwinder Singh went missing on Thursday, April 9. Picture: Met Police

Leyton Orient chief says ending League Two season would be a ‘knee jerk reaction’

EASST hand over a cheque to Leyton Orient and the Leyton Orient Trust ahead of the Dover Athletic match and (left to right) Louise Stephens, Danny Macklin, Peter Butler, Kent Teague, Joe Sims face the camera (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coronavirus: Royal London Hospital doctor raises £10k for Covid-19 emergency appeal

Dr Joshua Michaels is part of The Royal London Hospital team fighting the coronavirus. Picture: J Michaels

Barking man arrested after attempt to pull victim onto live tracks at Mile End underground station

An appeal for witness has been made after a man was almost pulled onto live tracks at Mile End underground station. Picture: PA

Vandals daub east London grave of gangster Reggie Kray’s wife Frances

Nieice Fran Shea cleaning Frances' grave

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

People have been showing support for the NHS throughout the pandemic. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

FA to investigate ACL injuries in women

Arsenal's Danielle Carter leaves the pitch on a stretcher during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

West Ham United celebrate East London Head Nurse and Hammers fan as part of its #HammersHeroes series

West Ham United Amanda Riley (Pic: West Ham United)

Coronavirus: Community-minded Essex CCC continue to help NHS

Essex cricketers Ryan ten Doeschate, Tom Westley, Simon Harmer and Graham Gooch, along with Paul Hobbs, deputy headteacher at Norlington School, have been volunteering to help get hot meals to NHS staff

Coronavirus: UEFA to explain qualifying for next season

UEFA is the governing body for football in Europe
Drive 24