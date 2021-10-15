'Utterly horrific': Tower Hamlets MPs react to Sir David Amess stabbing
- Credit: PA
Tower Hamlets MPs have reacted to the stabbing of Southend West MP Sir David Amess.
The father-of-five was due to be holding a constituency surgery today (October 15) at Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea.
Essex Police said it was called to an address in that road just after 12.05pm and a man died at the scene after being stabbed.
Bethnal Green and Bow MP Rushanara Ali tweeted to describe the news of Sir David's stabbing as "utterly horrific", adding that her thoughts are with his family and staff.
Apsana Begum, Poplar and Limehouse MP, labelled reports Sir David had been attacked as "disturbing".
She also tweeted that her prayers and thoughts are with "his loved ones" and staff.
Sir David had represented Southend West for the Conservatives since 1997 and was Basildon MP for 14 years before that.
He went to school in Forest Gate and was a Redbridge councillor in the 1980s.
Most Read
- 1 14 charged with alleged drug dealing and money laundering offences
- 2 19 arrested and cash seized in East End dawn drug raids
- 3 Prison sentence increased for 'violent and dangerous' man
- 4 Volunteers thanked for running East End food bank for 70 weeks
- 5 Pandemic hero helping Docklands IRA victims' families is struck by Covid
- 6 Man, 19, charged after alleged sexual assaults in Tower Hamlets
- 7 Volunteers patrol streets after Isle of Dogs fatal stabbing
- 8 Man who stabbed teen at Crossharbour station found guilty of murder
- 9 Community names five heroes for Freedom of Tower Hamlets 2021
- 10 CCTV images released of missing man last seen at Bow Road Station
Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder in connection with his death.