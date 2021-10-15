'Utterly horrific': Tower Hamlets MPs react to Sir David Amess stabbing

Published: 4:34 PM October 15, 2021

Southend West MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea - Credit: PA

Tower Hamlets MPs have reacted to the stabbing of Southend West MP Sir David Amess.

The father-of-five was due to be holding a constituency surgery today (October 15) at Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea.

Essex Police said it was called to an address in that road just after 12.05pm and a man died at the scene after being stabbed.

Bethnal Green and Bow MP Rushanara Ali tweeted to describe the news of Sir David's stabbing as "utterly horrific", adding that her thoughts are with his family and staff.

Apsana Begum, Poplar and Limehouse MP, labelled reports Sir David had been attacked as "disturbing".

She also tweeted that her prayers and thoughts are with "his loved ones" and staff.

Sir David had represented Southend West for the Conservatives since 1997 and was Basildon MP for 14 years before that.

He went to school in Forest Gate and was a Redbridge councillor in the 1980s.

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder in connection with his death.