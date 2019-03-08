Search

Tower Hamlets is one of the best London boroughs for walking and cycling according to healthy streets scorecard

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:24 19 July 2019

Havering and Redbridge were ranked lowly in the London Boroughs Healthy Streets Scorecard while Tower Hamlets was ranked as having some of the healthiest streets. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA

Tower Hamlets has been ranked as one of the best boroughs for cycling and healthy streets by a new scorecard which measures how well boroughs are meeting the Mayor of London's targets.

A coalition of transport campaigners produced a London Boroughs Healthy Streets Scorecard which shows how much progress the capital is making.

While Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest were revealed to have progressive schemes to cut car use and road danger, Havering and Redbridge were shown to take measures that put cars first instead of people.

In 2018 the Mayor of London published a new transport strategy committing London to a future where there is less car use, people walk and cycle more and air quality is better.

The data revealed that at 13per cent, Tower Hamlets has the highest amount of protected cycle track.

Havering has just 1.7pc and Redbridge has 1.9pc, according to data from TfL.

The scorecard also looks at how many adults walk and cycle more than five times a week, and the length of roads covered by Controlled Parking Zones.

Campaign groups London Living Streets, London Cycling Campaign, CPRE London, RoadPeace, Sustrans and Campaign for Better Transport London came together to form the study.

Dr Ashok Sinha, chief executive of the London Cycling Campaign, said: "People's access to streets that are safe enough to take the healthy option of cycling has long been a postcode lottery.

"But our data shows the gulf is widening further between the most progressive boroughs, such as Waltham Forest, the City and Camden, and the rest.

"Every London borough should study this scorecard and take action: the best can and should improve further still, and the rest can and should rise to the challenge of guaranteeing their residents cleaner air to breathe and safer streets in which to walk and cycle."

Tower Hamlets Council has been contacted for comment.

Millionaire sentenced for laundering £800k out of home

Shunjian Jiang was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court last Firday for running an illegal money service business. Picture: HMRC

Guilty: Poplar man who murdered wife after she challenged his gambling addiction

Jalal Uddin has been found guilty of murdering his wife. Picture: Met Police

Smoking safety warning after Isle of Dogs tower block balcony fire

A 13th floor balcony of a residential tower block on Limeharbour in the Isle of Dogs was damaged by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

Arrests made at Bow Extinction Rebellion protest

Police carrying away an Extinction Rebellion protester. Picture: Alanna Byrne

Bow road closure trial cut short after aggressive behaviour from people opposed to plan

The stretch of Tredegar Road between Fairfield Road and Parnell Road was open to buses only between 7am –and 8pm as part of the abandoned Bow trial. Picture: Google street view

