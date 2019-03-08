Search

Revealed: How much Tower Hamlets' population grew in a year

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 June 2019

The number of people living in Tower Hamlets increased by almost 10,000 in a year, new figures have revealed.

The population density estimate by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) suggests 317,705 people were living in the borough in mid-2018 - an increase from 307,964 the year before.

Only Westminster saw more people - 10,528 - move in during that same time period. Two boroughs, Haringey and Ealing, saw a decrease in population.

Tower Hamlets also has the second highest population density in the capital, with 16,057 people per sq km.

It comes in narrowly behind Islington, which has 16,097 people per sq km.

This is vastly higher than the London-wide average of 5,666 people per sq km.

And Tower Hamlets' population is set to increase even further in the next few years, with a series of planned hoing schemes set to create thousands of new homes throughout the borough.

Revealed: How much Tower Hamlets' population grew in a year

