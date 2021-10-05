News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Mayor: 'How we are tackling poverty in Tower Hamlets'

John Biggs, mayor, Tower Hamlets

Published: 3:45 PM October 5, 2021   
Social housing in Bethnal Green, east London, contrasts with the buildings in The City of London in

Tower Hamlets is a borough of contrasts - Credit: PA

Tower Hamlets is a borough of contrasts, with growing wealth but still many people have very little.

People on low incomes are often dependent on government programmes, but like many councils, we do a lot too.

We’ve just published our Poverty Review, looking at what we and others can do to tackle poverty.

With rising prices, an increase in national insurance contributions, the end of furlough and the withdrawal of the £20 weekly increase in universal credit, local action to support families is vital.

Mayor John Biggs, Tower Hamlets

John Biggs is looking at what can be done to tackle poverty - Credit: LBTH

Our Tackling Poverty programme has helped many residents. Every primary school child in the borough receives a free school meal, and we’ve protected funding for Children’s Centres.

Our council tax reduction scheme protects the poorest in our community from council tax bills, and our Resident Support Scheme provided over £750,000 last year in crisis grants.

Over the difficult times we’ve all faced during the pandemic, we’re proud of the way the council has worked shoulder to shoulder with faith, community, and voluntary groups to support the borough.

