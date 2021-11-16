News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Remembrance Day: Respects paid at services in Tower Hamlets

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Cox

Published: 1:14 PM November 16, 2021
Cllrs Peter Golds, Mohammed Ahbab Hossain and Asma Begum with wreaths alongside Denise Radley

Cllrs Peter Golds, Mohammed Ahbab Hossain and Asma Begum with wreaths alongside Denise Radley, the council's deputy chief executive and corporate director for health, adults and community. - Credit: Tower Hamlets Council

Tower Hamlets councillors were among those to lay wreaths and pay their respects at Remembrance Day services in the borough.

The memorial event, taking place at the Town Hall on Thursday, November 11, was attended by Cllrs Peter Golds, Asma Begum and Mohammed Ahbab Hossain.

A two minute silence was observed and the HMS Crane’s bell was rung in the town hall foyer.

A spokesperson for the council explained: "The former Bethnal Green Borough Council adopted the ship during warship week in 1942 and Tower Hamlets has maintained a relationship with HMS Crane’s former crew ever since. The bell is a permanent feature at the town hall."

Other events took place at Bethnal Green Gardens, the Merchant Navy Memorial in Tower Hill, and the War Memorial in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park.

Services were also held at St Luke's Church in Millwall, St Anne's Church in Limehouse, St. George in the East and Christ Church on the Isle of Dogs.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Aggressive, violent behaviour' at Aldgate East tube station
  2. 2 Chemsex drug dealers jailed after six properties raided
  3. 3 Girl, 15, reported missing from Tower Hamlets
  1. 4 Trio accused of Bow Lock murder were 'associates' of victim 'Aqil' Mahdi 
  2. 5 Tower Hamlets fatal stabbing victim named as Karalius Paulius
  3. 6 Where to ice skate in London this winter
  4. 7 Three charged with murder of Camden man fatally stabbed near Bow Lock
  5. 8 County lines drug dealer jailed
  6. 9 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Isle of Dogs stabbing
  7. 10 Canalside murder hunt after man dies near Bow Lock
Remembrance Day
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Modest street in Bethnal Green where houses now fetch £1m-plus on property market

Flat going for £2.5m in Bethnal Green as property prices hit the roof

Mike Brooke

person
Tower Hamlets murder

London Live

Third arrest after Camden man fatally stabbed near Bow Lock

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Mohammed Mahdi, 22, died at Navigation Road next to canal

Knife Crime

Victim of fatal stabbing at Bow Lock named by police

Mike Brooke

person
Tower Hamlets murder

London Live

Two men arrested after Camden man fatally stabbed near Bow Lock

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon