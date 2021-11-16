Remembrance Day: Respects paid at services in Tower Hamlets

Cllrs Peter Golds, Mohammed Ahbab Hossain and Asma Begum with wreaths alongside Denise Radley, the council's deputy chief executive and corporate director for health, adults and community. - Credit: Tower Hamlets Council

Tower Hamlets councillors were among those to lay wreaths and pay their respects at Remembrance Day services in the borough.

The memorial event, taking place at the Town Hall on Thursday, November 11, was attended by Cllrs Peter Golds, Asma Begum and Mohammed Ahbab Hossain.

A two minute silence was observed and the HMS Crane’s bell was rung in the town hall foyer.

A spokesperson for the council explained: "The former Bethnal Green Borough Council adopted the ship during warship week in 1942 and Tower Hamlets has maintained a relationship with HMS Crane’s former crew ever since. The bell is a permanent feature at the town hall."

Other events took place at Bethnal Green Gardens, the Merchant Navy Memorial in Tower Hill, and the War Memorial in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park.

Services were also held at St Luke's Church in Millwall, St Anne's Church in Limehouse, St. George in the East and Christ Church on the Isle of Dogs.