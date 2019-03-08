Last chance to apply for Tower Hamlets secondary school places

Secondary school places must be applied for by Thursday, October 31. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images

There are just a few days left for parents of Year 6 pupils to apply for a secondary school place.

Applications for children born between September 1, 2008 and August 31, 2009 need to be submitted by the closing date of Thursday, October 31.

Up to six schools can be listed, in order of preference, and places at oversubscribed schools will be allocated following a set list of criteria.

Late applications will not be considered until all on-time applicants have been allocated a place, meaning there is a high chance of not receiving a place at a preferred school if those schools are oversubscribed.

Offers will be sent out to all applicants on March 2, 2020.

For more information and to apply, visit eadmissions.org.uk/eAdmissions