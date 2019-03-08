Tower Hamlets school pupils shine in Speak Out Challenge public speaking competition

Students met at Swanlea School and competed to become the Tower Hamlets� �Speak Out� Challenge! Champion. Picture: TONY PREECE Tony Preece

Youngsters sharpened their public speaking skills in a competition which saw a speech about knife crime scoop top prize.

The secondary school students competed to become the Tower Hamlets’ “Speak Out” Challenge! Champion at Swanlea School in Brady Street, Whitechapel.

This year it was 15 year old Samira Elbahja from St Paul’s Way Trust School who scooped top prize of a £100 gift certificate and the chance to go through to the competition’s grand final at the Cambridge Theatre, Covent Garden, on July 1.

Samira impressed the judges with the winning speech, ‘The silver smile’, about knife crime.

Samira said: “I am overwhelmed with excitement. I really appreciate this programme, as I hadn’t done any public speaking before.”

Second place went to Andile Malinga, 15, from Bishop Challoner Girls’ School with her speech “Judgement” and third spot went to Yusuf Reza Khan, 14, from Swanlea School.

The competition is funded by the Jack Petchey Foundation and organised by the Speakers Trust charity.

Cllr Danny Hassell from Tower Hamlets Council presented the awards. He said: “The insightful comments make me want to get young speakers involved with cabinet meetings.”