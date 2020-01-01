Search

Revealed: How busy are the stations in Tower Hamlets?

PUBLISHED: 07:51 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:51 15 January 2020

Shadwell station is the third busiest in Tower Hamlets. Picture: Google Maps

Railway stations across Tower Hamlets saw more than 37 million entrances and exits last year - almost four times the number of journeys made a decade ago.

The Office of Rail and Road's (ORR) annual estimates of station usage report revealed 37.2m trips starting or ending at one of the borough's stations were made in 2018-19 - up from 36.1m the previous year.

There were just 10.8m journeys in 2010-11, and 20.8m as recently as 2014-15.

The busiest station was Whitechapel, with 14.4m entries and exits - as many as the second and third ranked stations combined.

Shoreditch High Street saw 9.37m journeys, while Shadwell had 5.1m.

Limehouse, the only one of the stations to be on the c2c network and not the Overground, had 3.5m entries and exits in the past year.

There were 2.7m entries and exits at Wapping, and 1.27m at Bethnal Green.

Cambrige Heath was the borough's least-used Overground station, with 786,000 journeys - dropping 16 places in the national rankings.

The ORR only publishes data relating to overground railways, not the Tube or DLR, so those stations are not included.

There's a long way to go for any of Tower Hamlets' stations to reach the top spot, though, held by Waterloo for the 16th consecutive year. The station saw 94m entries and exits.

The figures reveal nine of the top 10 busiest stations are in London, with the other being Birmingham New Street - ranked fifth with 46.1m journeys.

The experience of the borough's train passengers is a long way from those at Denton, in Greater Manchester, and Stanlow and Thornton in Cheshire - statistically Britain's least-used stations.

They were both used by just 46 passengers in the year to March 31, 2019.

Denton is served by one train a week in each direction, while Stanlow and Thornton has three trains each way per day, excluding Sundays.

Most Read

Obituary: Peter Sargent the butcher of Bethnal Green who took on the ‘Goliath’ supermarkets

Peter Sargent who has died aged 65. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Holocaust memorial cancelled after shock East London synagogue collapse

Synagogue president Leon Silver...

Boy, 15, charged after teenager stabbed in Poplar

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Upper North Street, Poplar, in the early hours of Sunday, January 12. Picture: Google

Teenager stabbed in chest in Poplar

The incident happened in Upper North Street, Poplar, in the early hours of Sunday, January 12. Picture: Google

Protest planned after antisemitic graffiti appears opposite Bethnal Green primary school

The date 9/11 was daubed on a wall in Mowlem Street. Picture: Tower Hamlets SUTR

