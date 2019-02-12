Search

Witness appeal to identify dead man who collapsed in street at Tower Hill

PUBLISHED: 13:48 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 18 February 2019

the man was found unconscious near Tower Hill station. Pic: Flickr/Ewan Munro

Archant

Police are trying to trace the identity of a man following his death at Tower Hill.

They are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the man, aged about 40, thought to be homeless, who collapsed at around 8.30am at Trinity Square off Byward Street, close to the entrance to Tower Hill Underground station.

The man was taken by ambulance to hospital where he later died. Formal identification hasn’t yet taken place, but inquiries are understood to be made at a foreign embassy.

Cause of death is being treated as “unexplained”, Scotland Yard said. He is described as white, in his 40s, with a large build and having a beard.

Police want to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen the man on Saturday night or early hours of yesterday in the area around Tower Hill, opposite the Tower of London, to call 07825 793215, quoting 4204765/19.

