News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser Home > News

New second-in-command at Tower of London as it reopens after lockdown

person

Emma Bowden

Published: 7:00 AM December 4, 2020    Updated: 11:07 AM December 9, 2020
Incoming yeoman gaoler Rob Fuller holds the ceremonial keys after being appointed to the role at the Tower of London. Picture...

Incoming yeoman gaoler Rob Fuller holds the ceremonial keys after being appointed to the role at the Tower of London. Picture:: Victoria Jones/PA Wire - Credit: PA

A new yeoman gaoler is welcoming visitors to the Tower of London as it lowers its drawbridge to the public after the coronavirus lockdown.

Chief yeoman warder Peter McGowran hands over the ceremonial Tower Axe to Rob Fuller. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Chief yeoman warder Peter McGowran hands over the ceremonial Tower Axe to Rob Fuller. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire - Credit: PA

Beefeater Serjeant Rob Fuller has taken over the prestigious role of gaoler, who was traditionally in charge of prisoners at the 11th century fortress.

The postholder is the second in command of the Yeoman Body at the tower and is responsible for the 32 other yeoman warders, more commonly known as beefeaters.

The yeoman gaoler still carries the infamous axe during ceremonial duties and is involved in the Ceremony of the Keys, which has taken place every night at the tower for at least 700 years.

Serjeant Fuller will become the first former member of the Royal Navy to hold the position, taking over from Jim Duncan.

Incoming yeoman gaoler Rob Fuller takes part in the Ceremony of the Keys. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Incoming yeoman gaoler Rob Fuller takes part in the Ceremony of the Keys. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire - Credit: PA

You may also want to watch:

To qualify for the role of yeoman warder, applicants must have served at least 22 years in the armed forces, hold the long service and good conduct medal and have reached the level of warrant officer or equivalent.

Serjeant Fuller, who was born in Neasden, applied to become a yeoman warder in 2011 after 34 years of duty with the Royal Navy.

Most Read

  1. 1 Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum denies fraud allegations in court
  2. 2 17 in court after police drugs operation raids in east London and Home Counties
  3. 3 ‘We need you’: London Air Ambulance volunteer urges people to support charity’s Christmas appeal
  1. 4 Corrupt Pc dismissed in east London for drug-running conspiracy and cash laundering
  2. 5 Police investigate £73,000 theft from school in Whitechapel
  3. 6 Mayor gives green light for £800m Bishopsgate Goodsyard housing and office scheme
  4. 7 Broadway Market shooting: ‘Break wall of silence’ appeal after woman, 32, is left wounded in street
  5. 8 Councillor suspended from Labour Party for saying ‘there’s no basis for Jewish race’
  6. 9 Special education teachers in one-day strike over proposed cuts

After six years as a warder, he was promoted to yeoman serjeant - a role he fulfilled until his recent promotion.

He said: “It was an honour to become a yeoman warder and then a yeoman serjeant - but the yeoman gaoler position tops the lot.

“I feel very privileged to be the first former member of the Royal Navy to hold the position of gaoler and look forward to getting stuck in as we open the doors to visitors once again.”

Yeoman warders at the landmark will be among those welcoming visitors as it opens once again.

The attraction reopened its doors to the public on Thursday, December 3 after being forced to close during England’s second national lockdown.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Voters are asked if they want to change ‘Canary Wharf’ to ‘Millwall’ or...

Mike Brooke

person

Parks in Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets amongst top ten in the country

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon

The dangers of magnet fishing in Tower Hamlets waterways

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon

‘Our deaf children being targeted by Tower Hamlets budget cuts’ say mums

Mike Brooke

person
Comments powered by Disqus