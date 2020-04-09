Search

Advanced search

Tower Hamlets delays plan to sack and rehire more than 4,000 workers over Easter weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 April 2020

Tower Hamlets Council has abandoned plans to sack and rehire key workers over the Easter weekend. Picture: Mike Brooke

Tower Hamlets Council has abandoned plans to sack and rehire key workers over the Easter weekend. Picture: Mike Brooke

Archant

Plans to sack more than 4,000 workers and rehire them over the Easter weekend have been pushed back.

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse. Picture: Mike BrookeApsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse. Picture: Mike Brooke

Staff including street cleaners, social workers, care workers and teachers supporting disabled children had expected to be made redundant and rehired by Tower Hamlets Council on changed terms and conditions on Easter Monday.

But the local authority has delayed the changes, dubbed Tower Rewards, until early summer to give workers more time to think.

A spokeswoman from Tower Hamlets Council said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the council and our staff as we focus on delivering critical services and supporting our vulnerable residents.

“As a result, we have decided to delay the implementation of Tower Rewards.

“We want to thank all of our staff for their continued dedication to keeping vital public services going during these unprecedented times.”

The announcement follows publication of two letters, the first signed by 138 trade union secretaries, Labour Party officers and members of the public.

You may also want to watch:

The second saw 12 doctors call on mayor John Biggs and council chief executive Will Tuckley to “do the right thing” and suspend ending employees’ contracts until after the coronavirus crisis and then resume negotiations.

The medics urged neighbours to show solidarity by clapping for council workers as well as the NHS “to stop the devastation”.

The doctors’ letter states: “In Tower Hamlets and all over the country, council workers are a crucial part of the front line of our fight against the devastation to our community caused by Covid-19.

“Their vital role in public health cannot be overestimated.”

Labour members, trade union secretaries and neighbours in their letter claim the council is attempting to impose new contracts in order to reduce existing employment rights.

“If staff continue their vital work, it will be on substantially worse terms and conditions that they overwhelmingly rejected in individual ballots conducted by their unions,” they state.

Unison had decided not to act on its members’ ballot to strike following the coronavirus pandemic.

Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum also advised Mr Tuckley in March to postpone negotiations, arguing with others that to do so would look like the council was using the crisis to force through cost-cutting measures instead of focusing on the health emergency.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Fury over Vicky Park lockdown as angry families call Ombudsman over ‘illegal closure’

Children should be enjoying spring time in Vicky Park as in past years, if it wasn't for the lockdown crisis. Pictue: Rehan Jamil

Tributes to former Burberry tailor named as one of seven Stepney care home residents with coronavirus to die

Jamshad Ali was one of seven Hawthorn Green residents with coronavirus to die. Picture: LDRS

Woman dies after Mile End flat fire

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a warehouse in Coldharbour Lane, Rainham. Picture: LFB

Coronavirus: Victoria Park to reopen this weekend with limited hours

Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets is due to reopen with limited hours. Picture: Ken Mears

Ex-Page 3 model Maureen Flanagan exposes 40 years with the Krays

Still a Page 3 pin-up after 40 years... ex-model Maureen Flanagan at launch of her first-book 40 Years with the Krays [photos: Shaun Preston]

Most Read

Fury over Vicky Park lockdown as angry families call Ombudsman over ‘illegal closure’

Children should be enjoying spring time in Vicky Park as in past years, if it wasn't for the lockdown crisis. Pictue: Rehan Jamil

Tributes to former Burberry tailor named as one of seven Stepney care home residents with coronavirus to die

Jamshad Ali was one of seven Hawthorn Green residents with coronavirus to die. Picture: LDRS

Woman dies after Mile End flat fire

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a warehouse in Coldharbour Lane, Rainham. Picture: LFB

Coronavirus: Victoria Park to reopen this weekend with limited hours

Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets is due to reopen with limited hours. Picture: Ken Mears

Ex-Page 3 model Maureen Flanagan exposes 40 years with the Krays

Still a Page 3 pin-up after 40 years... ex-model Maureen Flanagan at launch of her first-book 40 Years with the Krays [photos: Shaun Preston]

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

The ExCeL has been turned into the NHS Nightingale Hospital to care for coronavirus patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Virgin Sport CEO and marathon runner Jessica Frey offers advice on running during coronavirus lockdown

Virgin Sport CEO Jessica Frey. Picture: Virgin Sport

EFL hopes to finish season in summer and tells clubs it will take 56 days

The EFL hopes to complete the season in the summer (pic: David Davies/PA)

Campaign created to encourage people to exercise safely during coronavirus pandemic

One of the posters for the Run Right campaign. Picture: Freuds

Leyton Orient duo Travis and Teague operating similar to usual in lockdown

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis (centre) alongside son and club director David (left) and joint-owner Kent Teague at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24