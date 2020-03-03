Search

Town planning visionaries at Tower Hamlets up for Royal Institute's national award

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 03 March 2020

How Tower Hamlets town planners see the future of Whitechapel. Picture: LBTH

How Tower Hamlets town planners see the future of Whitechapel. Picture: LBTH

LBTH

The visionaries designing "the East End of the future" have made it to the national finals of the Royal Town Planning Institute awards.

Planning for the East End's massive population explosion in the next 10 years. Picture: Isle of Dogs planning forumPlanning for the East End's massive population explosion in the next 10 years. Picture: Isle of Dogs planning forum

They have been shortlisted for the prestigious 'local authority planning team of the year' title for creating low-cost housing and working out what services are needed to cope with the population explosion.

The planners at Tower Hamlets Council are also being judged for bringing in a planning levy on developers to help pay towards public services needed and for adopting a Local Plan that works out what services and jobs are needed up to 2030, which could be used by other local authorities.

Tower Hamlets Council planning its own town hall of the future. Picture: LBTHTower Hamlets Council planning its own town hall of the future. Picture: LBTH

The planning institute's president Sue Manns said: "These individuals show how planners can use their expertise to create healthy places for future generations."

Tower Hamlets is competing against local authorities around the country. Winners will be announced on April 30.

