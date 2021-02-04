Police donate toys and nappies to Limehouse family in need
- Credit: Met Police
Kind-hearted police officers have gone beyond the call of duty, organising toys, clothes and nappies for a family in need.
The officers from the response unit at Bethnal Green police station were called to a block of flats in Limehouse where a person was in a mental health crisis.
They arranged hotel accommodation for two children and their carer, while the person in crisis went to hospital and continues treatment.
The children appeared to have very few toys or clothes, the officers noticed.
So Pc Lina Jarasiute and Pc Charlotte Clark arranged in their own time for clothes, nappies and toys to be donated from friends and family. Pc Clark also provided carpeting as the flat was bare and cold. Pc Laura Da-Silva bought them nappies and wipes.
You may also want to watch:
“Actions sometimes speak louder than words,” Sgt Robert Richardson said. “My officers could have just completed their reports and gone home, but they saw a family in need and something that they could do to help.”
Most Read
- 1 Covid vaccine can now be booked over the phone on Tower Hamlets helpline
- 2 Repton ABC legend Tony Burns dies
- 3 Landlords in east London buck trend by turning a profit during pandemic
- 4 Police raid suspected cannabis café in Spitalfields
- 5 Leyton Orient boss Embleton reveals current circumstances are making it harder to seal new contracts
- 6 Man from Bow charged with pretending to be police officer in Stratford
- 7 Naked man spotted walking the streets after Whitechapel murder
- 8 Whitechapel murder victim named as teenager charged with killing
- 9 Mosque mobilises to reach isolated East End families with food
- 10 Murder arrest after woman stabbed to death in Whitechapel this morning