Published: 10:00 AM February 4, 2021

Pc Lina Jarasiute loads the lift with toys and gifts for the family - Credit: Met Police

Kind-hearted police officers have gone beyond the call of duty, organising toys, clothes and nappies for a family in need.

The officers from the response unit at Bethnal Green police station were called to a block of flats in Limehouse where a person was in a mental health crisis.

They arranged hotel accommodation for two children and their carer, while the person in crisis went to hospital and continues treatment.

The children appeared to have very few toys or clothes, the officers noticed.

Some of the gifts being loaded up for the family in Limehouse - Credit: Met Police

So Pc Lina Jarasiute and Pc Charlotte Clark arranged in their own time for clothes, nappies and toys to be donated from friends and family. Pc Clark also provided carpeting as the flat was bare and cold. Pc Laura Da-Silva bought them nappies and wipes.

Toys and welcome food for the two children in Limehouse - Credit: Met Police

“Actions sometimes speak louder than words,” Sgt Robert Richardson said. “My officers could have just completed their reports and gone home, but they saw a family in need and something that they could do to help.”