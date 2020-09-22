Free rent for a year for start-ups in Poplar’s Aberfeldy ‘street of a-thousand colours’

Aberfeldy makes colourful splash in murals after summer makeover to boost neighbourhood out of recession. Picture: Buster Manston Buster Manston

New businesses are getting rent-free premises in east London for a year to help kickstart Poplar’s Aberfeldy shopping parade—probably Britain’s most colourful street after its summer makeover in the wake of the pandemic recession.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New business renters who aren't actually paying rent for 12 months... Natalie Dinsmore from More Life Home, Liam Harvey who runs Aberfeldy Big Local and pals Joshua Martin and Leon Herbert opening their DigiBarber shop. Picture: Poplar Harca New business renters who aren't actually paying rent for 12 months... Natalie Dinsmore from More Life Home, Liam Harvey who runs Aberfeldy Big Local and pals Joshua Martin and Leon Herbert opening their DigiBarber shop. Picture: Poplar Harca

Three start-ups have been chosen by Poplar Harca regeneration organisation out of 60 applicants for new retail units in Aberfeldy Street, based on their ideas and meeting public needs in the area.

The organisation’s ‘Start here’ scheme offers retail space free for a 12-month trial period with business support to turn the neighbourhood into “a vibrant social and commercial hub” to help east London’s recovery from recession.

“We want to support independent traders to meet the needs of the community,” Harca’s chief executive Steve Stride explained. “Our rent-free period is important to develop a ‘high street’ that can flourish.”

The lucky three include Digi Barber app for customers booking haircuts, now wanting to open a barber shop offering training while giving slots to freelance haircutters on rota—a snip of an offer.

Sprucing up Poplar's Aberfeldy Street parade of shops in the summer. Picture: Poplar Harca Sprucing up Poplar's Aberfeldy Street parade of shops in the summer. Picture: Poplar Harca

Digi Barber’s Leon Herbert said: “We want to run a barber shop while creating the next generation of barbers-in-training from our community. It’s a chance to pass this skill on to others.”

Another enterprise drawn from the hat for 12 months’ free rent is Aberfeldy Front Room with £1million National Lottery cash to create a social hub to stage neighbourhood events like skill-sharing workshops, youth hang-outs and community meals.

The third enterprise is More Life Home which creates jobs and volunteering by recycling “cared for” furniture and also selling recycled clothes and homeware as well as supplying furniture free to those in need.

The once-drab Aberfeldy Street, a backwater off the A13 East India Dock Road with its rusty railings and shop-front shutters, is now bristling with small businesses like the grocer, tailor, pub, chemist and even a youth boxing club.

Before... the old Aberfeldy Street that was drab and uninviting. Picture: Google Before... the old Aberfeldy Street that was drab and uninviting. Picture: Google

It underwent a total makeover in the summer with murals covering the buildings on both sides with a patchwork of colour after conversations with traders such as the tailor who has been measuring up there for 40 years.

Textiles and patterns were donated and scaled up into different artworks on each shop along what must now be London’s if not the country’s most colourful thoroughfare.