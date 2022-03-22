Bengali signs go up at Whitechapel station

Bengali signage has been installed at Whitechapel station to honour the contribution of the Bangladeshi community to the area.

The signs, funded by Tower Hamlets Council, were unveiled ahead of Bangladeshi Independence Day on March 26.

The borough has been holding celebrations this year to mark 50 years of the country's independence.

According to the authority, Tower Hamlets has the biggest Bangladeshi community in the UK with around a third of residents being of Bangladeshi heritage.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “The revamped signs at Whitechapel station recognise and celebrate the vital contribution Bangladeshi Londoners have made in shaping the community in Tower Hamlets and throughout our city.”

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs was joined by High Commissioner of Bangladesh Saida Muna Tasneem to view the new signs and take a tour of the station.

Mr Biggs said: “I am delighted that Transport for London has listened to our request to recognise the contribution our Bangladeshi community has made to Tower Hamlets and London as a whole.

“Whitechapel is one of London’s most famous places and we are now creating a new history with developments including the Elizabeth line and renovating the former Royal London Hospital building.

“Following our successful year of celebrations to mark 50 years since Bangladeshi independence, it is fantastic that the signs have been installed in time for Bangladesh Independence Day.”

Work has taken place at the station in preparation for the Elizabeth line, which is due to open in the first half of this year.

Mr Khan added: “Whitechapel is an iconic part of the city which will soon see the arrival of a new London icon - the Elizabeth line."

Other developments include the £11million Whitechapel Road improvement programme, aiming to improve public spaces through greening, new public infrastructure and property repairs.