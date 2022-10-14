News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Bridal party uses District line to travel to Tower Hamlets wedding

Tara Mewawalla

Published: 1:55 PM October 14, 2022
Bride on steps of underground

Gemma Woznicki took the journey with her bridesmaids, Cerys Freeman and Rosie Cooney (pictured), maid of honor Amy Holt, mother Susan Woznicki, and brother-in-law David Freeman - Credit: Sam Spicer

A bridal party turned the Underground into their personal wedding carriage.

The bride, Gemma Woznicki, travelled from Mile End to Aldgate East on the District line at 2pm to arrive at the venue at Toynbee Hall last month.

Gemma said: "I've always also been a bit of a Tube nerd and I love the Central line and the District line because they go through everywhere that I've been in my life.

"When we got down into Mile End station, the staff were lovely and just opened the gates. All the passengers were so nice, everyone was clapping and smiling."

Bride on district line train

Gemma travelled the four stops from Mile End to Aldgate East station on the District line - Credit: Sam Spicer

She continued: "I really wanted as much train in the background of pictures as possible. I wanted it to look as pedestrian and normal as possible because I loved the idea of the juxtaposition and it's a line I've got to work almost my whole life.

"When the train stopped at the other end, I heard them announce us as we came onto the platform. They said, 'bride to be... welcome Gemma', and they played All You Need Is Love by The Beatles over the tannoy. Everyone on the other side of the platform was clapping. I couldn't stop smiling.

"When I got to the top, the staff at the station were all standing in a line with balloons up. They were so happy and so kind. I'll remember that for the rest of my life: how special they made the day."

Bride at Aldgate East station

Gemma said staff at Aldgate East station greeted her with balloons and a 'congratulations' sign - Credit: Sam Spicer

Gemma added: "Being an east Londoner born and bred, it just made complete sense. It felt really us as a couple because my husband and I met in Aldgate and had our first date there.

"Everybody said it would be really busy but I wanted it to be busy! I wanted to be seen! It's like when you do a run and you have the crowd around you cheering you on. It just felt like a complete event from the moment I got to the station until I got to the venue."

Nick Dent, Transport for London's director of customer operations, said: "We are very happy that the wedding party chose to use our services on such an important day and I'm grateful to the station team who went above and beyond to make the journey extra special.

"On behalf of TfL, I'd like to send the happy couple our congratulations and best wishes for the future."

