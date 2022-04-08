News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Severe tube delays after person hit by train

Holly Chant

Published: 4:45 PM April 8, 2022
Updated: 5:42 PM April 8, 2022
TfL warns of severe delays on District and Hammersmith and City lines after casualty on tracks - Credit: TfL

There are severe delays on some tube lines after a person was hit by a train at Bromley-by-Bow station. 

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the underground station at around 1.30pm this afternoon (April 8) following reports of a casualty on the tracks. 

Paramedics also attended but the person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. 

A BTP spokesperson said: "Officers are working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin. This incident is not being treated as suspicious."

The incident has resulted in severe delays on the District and Hammersmith and City lines, according to Transport for London (TfL). 

Tickets are being accepted on London buses, C2C, DLR, London Overground and TFL Rail between Liverpool Street and Shenfield and between Paddington and Ealing Broadway and South Western Railways.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, two medics in fast response cars, an incident response officer and Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the scene.

"We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance by road.

“Sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”


