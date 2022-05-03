The southbound A12 is closed at the Bow Interchange because of a crash in the underpass - Credit: Met Police

A crash at the Bow underpass is causing significant traffic delays in the area.

Further information is awaited on the collision, but the AA is reporting that traffic is delayed due to a two-car collision on the A12 southbound.

Information from TfL confirms that there are also delays northbound - along to Bromley by Bow - as well as on the A11 Bow Road.

Vehicles are also queuing back towards Fairfield Road, and westbound traffic is slow moving back along High Street.

There are also congestion issues towards Hackney Wick.

The underpass remains closed.

More to follow.