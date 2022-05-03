News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Traffic & Travel

Underpass crash causing delays in Bow

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 11:05 AM May 3, 2022
Updated: 11:06 AM May 3, 2022
Crash at Bow interchange

The southbound A12 is closed at the Bow Interchange because of a crash in the underpass - Credit: Met Police

A crash at the Bow underpass is causing significant traffic delays in the area.

Further information is awaited on the collision, but the AA is reporting that traffic is delayed due to a two-car collision on the A12 southbound.

Information from TfL confirms that there are also delays northbound - along to Bromley by Bow - as well as on the A11 Bow Road.

Vehicles are also queuing back towards Fairfield Road, and westbound traffic is slow moving back along High Street.

There are also congestion issues towards Hackney Wick.

The underpass remains closed.

More to follow.

London Live News
Transport for London
East London News
Tower Hamlets News

Don't Miss

An aerial view of terraced houses in London

London Live News

7 of the cheapest streets in each east London borough

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Attack at Island Gardens DLR station at 10pm on Sunday, April 24

London Live News

Man suffers head injury in DLR station attack

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Provisional trial date set for trial of Whitechapel murder accused

London Live News

Provisional trial set date for man accused of Whitechapel murder

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A car was destroyed in a fire in the basement of Rich Mix in Bethnal Green Road, Shoreditch

London Live News

Car destroyed in Rich Mix basement blaze

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon