Tailbacks continue through the Limehouse Link Tunnel as a result of a burst water main - Credit: Google Maps

Tailbacks continue through the Limehouse Link Tunnel due to a burst water main near the junction with Glamis Road.

The latest information from TfL details that there are delays westbound through the tunnel onto Aspen Way.

Additionally, traffic is slow moving on the westbound A13 between Poplar and Limehouse.

This is due to issues near the junction with Glamis Road, where the westbound carriageway is closed and lane two - of two - is closed eastbound due to a burst water main.