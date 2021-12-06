News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Traffic slow moving in Limehouse and Poplar due to burst water main

Cash Boyle

Published: 11:15 AM December 6, 2021
Tailbacks continue through the Limehouse Link Tunnel, Tower Hamlets

Tailbacks continue through the Limehouse Link Tunnel due to a burst water main near the junction with Glamis Road.

The latest information from TfL details that there are delays westbound through the tunnel onto Aspen Way.

Additionally, traffic is slow moving on the westbound A13 between Poplar and Limehouse.

This is due to issues near the junction with Glamis Road, where the westbound carriageway is closed and lane two - of two - is closed eastbound due to a burst water main.

London Live News
Transport for London
Tower Hamlets News

