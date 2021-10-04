Traffic chaos as Blackwall Tunnel blocked by protesters
- Credit: TfL
Traffic is returning to normal after the Blackwall Tunnel was blocked by protesters, causing roads chaos.
Demonstrators from Insulate Britain blocked four major roads this morning (October 4) as its campaign enters a fourth week, with numerous disruptions to the M25 and other routes.
The group, which is demanding government action on home insulation, says about 50 people have been involved in the London demonstrations today.
The Met Police say the demonstrations caused "heavy disruption" to traffic and some protesters had glued themselves to the roads.
Almost 40 arrests have been made for disruption of the highway and conspiracy to cause public nuisance.
The A12 Blackwall Tunnel northern approach was blocked southbound at the junction of Lochnagar Street, affecting traffic in the Poplar and Bow postcodes.
Traffic was stationary with queues to Bow Underpass, while Stratford High Street was also slow approaching the Bow roundabout.
Across the Thames, the A102 Blackwall Tunnel approach in Greenwich is was blocked northbound near the junction of Tunnel Avenue (Pear Island) because of the demonstration.