Limehouse Link Tunnel closure causing traffic chaos and A13 delays

Published: 9:47 AM May 28, 2021

The Limehouse Link Tunnel and Butcher Row junction at 9.11am today. - Credit: TfL

A burst water main has closed the Limehouse Link Tunnel, causing peak hour traffic chaos in east London.

Transport for London (TfL) says the tunnel, near Canary Wharf, is closed in both directions for safety measures due to equipment failure.

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route and expect delays, with westbound traffic stationary on Aspen Way (A1262) and slow moving on East India Dock Road.

Traffic is slow moving westbound from the A13 Beckton Flyover and beyond.

Southbound traffic on the A102 Blackwall Tunnel Northern Approach is also congested from the Bow Underpass.

Northbound traffic is slow moving on Westferry Road from Byng Street, as is eastbound on Commercial Road from Cavell Street.

