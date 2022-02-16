Man rushed to major trauma centre after Cubitt Town crash
Published: 10:02 AM February 16, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A man was taken to a major trauma centre following a crash in Cubitt Town last night.
London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called to Limeharbour Road yesterday evening - February 15 - to reports of a "road traffic collision involving a pedestrian".
Eyewitnesses report the road being closed by police for several hours.
The ambulance service said it was called at 5.51pm, and treated a man at the scene for leg injuries.
He was then taken to hospital, specifically a major trauma centre.
A LAS spokesperson confirmed: "We sent an ambulance crew, members of our hazardous area response team and an incident response officer.
"We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance."