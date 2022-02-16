News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man rushed to major trauma centre after Cubitt Town crash

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:02 AM February 16, 2022
London Ambulance Service treated a man for leg injuries after a collision on Limeharbour Road yesterday (February 15) 

London Ambulance Service treated a man for leg injuries after a collision on Limeharbour Road yesterday (February 15)

A man was taken to a major trauma centre following a crash in Cubitt Town last night.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called to Limeharbour Road yesterday evening - February 15 - to reports of a "road traffic collision involving a pedestrian".

Eyewitnesses report the road being closed by police for several hours.

The ambulance service said it was called at 5.51pm, and treated a man at the scene for leg injuries.

He was then taken to hospital, specifically a major trauma centre.

A LAS spokesperson confirmed: "We sent an ambulance crew, members of our hazardous area response team and an incident response officer.

"We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance."

