TFL could cut these 16 bus routes across London

The 236 bus is one that could go in Hackney - Credit: Hackney Council

Transport for London has opened a six-week consultation into whether to remove 250 buses on 16 routes around the capital.

The cash-strapped organisation is looking to balance its books with passenger numbers still not recovered from the pandemic.

The move has not been popular in parts of London hit the hardest - particularly Hackney which could lose three routes and also does not have an Underground station.

The borough’s mayor Phil Glanville said: “Transport for London is being used as a political football by this Conservative government as they continue to level down London. But this continued cutting of inner-London bus routes is disproportionately impacting Hackney.”

Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said: “No one wants to see reductions to our bus network, but TfL is having to consider these changes because of the savings demanded by the Government as part of the emergency funding deals during the pandemic."

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We have repeatedly shown our commitment to supporting London's transport network throughout the pandemic, providing close to £5bn in emergency funding to Transport for London.

“We know Londoners will be disappointed to see popular routes cut, however as transport in London is devolved, it is for TfL and the Mayor to make decisions on service levels.”

The consultation opened on June 1 and will close on July 12. To take part, visit: haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/busreview

The full list of routes expected to be cut or amended under the TfL plans is as follows.

4: Archway-Blackfriars

11: Fulham Broadway – Liverpool Street

12: Oxford Circus Station – Dulwich Library

14: Russell Square – Putney Heath

16: Cricklewood Bus Garage – Victoria

24: Hampstead Heath – Pimlico, Grosevnor Road

31: Camden Town – White City Bus Station

45: Elephant & Castle, Newington Causeway – Clapham Park

72: East Acton – Hammersmith Bridge North Side (terminus whilst Hammersmith Bridge is closed, actual terminus is Roehampton, Bessborough Road)

74: Baker Street Station – Puntey High Street

78: Shoreditch High Street Station – Nunhead, St Mary’s Road

242: Homerton University Hospital – Aldgate

349: Ponders End Bus Garage – Stamford Hill, Rookwood Road

521: Waterloo Station – London Bridge Bus Station

C3: Earl’s Court, Tesco – Clapham Junction

D7: Poplar, All Saints Church and DLR – Mile End Station