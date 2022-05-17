News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Traffic & Travel

Cycle paths joined up in Aldgate creates 'safe route' through east London

Logo Icon

Greg McNeill-Moss

Published: 6:55 PM May 17, 2022
New Cycleway at Mansell Street, Aldgate

New Cycleway at Mansell Street allows cyclists to complete safe journeys across London - Credit: TfL

Cyclists are better connected after work linking two major cycle paths in Aldgate was completed this month. 

Transport for London (TfL) linked up Cycleways Two and Three via Mansell Street, opening a new corridor for thousands of cyclists to travel safely from Stratford to South Kensington. 

New cycleway at Mansell Street, Aldgate

Santander Cycles customer on new cycleway at Mansell Street - Credit: TfL

Activist Oli Rake from the cycling campaign group Tower Hamlets Wheelers welcomed the development. 

He said work like this is "common sense", and he understands even more refinement is planned.

“This type of kerb-protected lane on main roads is exactly what is needed to make cycling an attractive and accessible transport option for everyone, and the arrival of this link opens up a high-quality safe route to central London for many more Tower Hamlets and Newham residents."

Mansel Street Cycleway connects the Cycleways Two and Three

Map shows how the Mansel Street Cycleway connects the Cycleways Two and Three - Credit: TfL

The work was completed as part of a wider sustainability effort to improve walking, cycle and public transport services across the capital.

TfL data has revealed the number of people cycling has more than doubled in 2020 compared with 2019. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Cyclist in hospital after lorry collision in Whitechapel
  2. 2 Section 60 in place across Tower Hamlets after Stepney stabbing
  3. 3 Mile End: Car crashes into bus stop during police pursuit
  1. 4 'Lucky' escape: Family flees Bethnal Green fire thanks to fire alarms
  2. 5 Warnings issued after four fox clubs found stuck in old car wheels
  3. 6 Flats under construction in Hackney Wick to be knocked down and rebuilt
  4. 7 Whitechapel nun pens book of 12 stories to inspire selflessness in society
  5. 8 'A horrific attack': Man suffers critical head injuries from Shoreditch fight
  6. 9 'Staffing crisis' means children's hospice cannot offer end of life care
  7. 10 Cycle paths joined up in Aldgate creates 'safe route' through east London

Nick Fairholme, TfL's director of project and programme delivery, said:  “We’re determined to ensure that all Londoners have access to safe cycling routes and this new link between two major cycleways will make a big difference to people cycling in east London and beyond.”

Newham News
Tower Hamlets News

Don't Miss

Woman from Bethnal Green and man from Ockendon on trial for causing death of baby boy

London Live News

Baby boy died from 'whiplash' injuries caused by shaking, trial hears

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Wiley charged

London Live News

Wiley wanted after court no-show amid assault and burglary charges

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Night Tube at Oxford Circus

London Live News

Night Tube services to return on Jubilee line next week

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The investigation into Tower Hamlets Council's youth service concluded in 2017. Picture: Mike Brooke

Local Election 2022

Aspire 'will work for everyone in Tower Hamlets' after winning majority

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon