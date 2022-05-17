Cycle paths joined up in Aldgate creates 'safe route' through east London
Greg McNeill-Moss
- Credit: TfL
Cyclists are better connected after work linking two major cycle paths in Aldgate was completed this month.
Transport for London (TfL) linked up Cycleways Two and Three via Mansell Street, opening a new corridor for thousands of cyclists to travel safely from Stratford to South Kensington.
Activist Oli Rake from the cycling campaign group Tower Hamlets Wheelers welcomed the development.
He said work like this is "common sense", and he understands even more refinement is planned.
“This type of kerb-protected lane on main roads is exactly what is needed to make cycling an attractive and accessible transport option for everyone, and the arrival of this link opens up a high-quality safe route to central London for many more Tower Hamlets and Newham residents."
The work was completed as part of a wider sustainability effort to improve walking, cycle and public transport services across the capital.
TfL data has revealed the number of people cycling has more than doubled in 2020 compared with 2019.
Most Read
- 1 Cyclist in hospital after lorry collision in Whitechapel
- 2 Section 60 in place across Tower Hamlets after Stepney stabbing
- 3 Mile End: Car crashes into bus stop during police pursuit
- 4 'Lucky' escape: Family flees Bethnal Green fire thanks to fire alarms
- 5 Warnings issued after four fox clubs found stuck in old car wheels
- 6 Flats under construction in Hackney Wick to be knocked down and rebuilt
- 7 Whitechapel nun pens book of 12 stories to inspire selflessness in society
- 8 'A horrific attack': Man suffers critical head injuries from Shoreditch fight
- 9 'Staffing crisis' means children's hospice cannot offer end of life care
- 10 Cycle paths joined up in Aldgate creates 'safe route' through east London
Nick Fairholme, TfL's director of project and programme delivery, said: “We’re determined to ensure that all Londoners have access to safe cycling routes and this new link between two major cycleways will make a big difference to people cycling in east London and beyond.”