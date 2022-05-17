Cycle paths joined up in Aldgate creates 'safe route' through east London

New Cycleway at Mansell Street allows cyclists to complete safe journeys across London - Credit: TfL

Cyclists are better connected after work linking two major cycle paths in Aldgate was completed this month.

Transport for London (TfL) linked up Cycleways Two and Three via Mansell Street, opening a new corridor for thousands of cyclists to travel safely from Stratford to South Kensington.

Santander Cycles customer on new cycleway at Mansell Street - Credit: TfL

Activist Oli Rake from the cycling campaign group Tower Hamlets Wheelers welcomed the development.

He said work like this is "common sense", and he understands even more refinement is planned.

“This type of kerb-protected lane on main roads is exactly what is needed to make cycling an attractive and accessible transport option for everyone, and the arrival of this link opens up a high-quality safe route to central London for many more Tower Hamlets and Newham residents."

Map shows how the Mansel Street Cycleway connects the Cycleways Two and Three - Credit: TfL

The work was completed as part of a wider sustainability effort to improve walking, cycle and public transport services across the capital.

TfL data has revealed the number of people cycling has more than doubled in 2020 compared with 2019.

Nick Fairholme, TfL's director of project and programme delivery, said: “We’re determined to ensure that all Londoners have access to safe cycling routes and this new link between two major cycleways will make a big difference to people cycling in east London and beyond.”