Tower Bridge reopens after 'technical issue'
Published: 6:27 PM November 4, 2021
Updated: 6:36 PM November 4, 2021
- Credit: PA
Tower Bridge has reopened to traffic after a technical issue earlier this afternoon (November 4) left the bridge open and out of use.
At 4pm the City of London Police tweeted: "Tower Bridge is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians due to technical failure.
"Please avoid the areas. Updates to follow."
A City of London Corporation spokesperson told this paper: "A technical issue closed the bridge this afternoon, and we worked to resolve it quickly.
"The issue has now been resolved."