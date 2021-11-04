News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Tower Bridge reopens after 'technical issue'

Sally Patterson

Published: 6:27 PM November 4, 2021
Updated: 6:36 PM November 4, 2021
Tower Bridge has reopened after a "technical issue" this afternoon left it closed to the public - Credit: PA

Tower Bridge has reopened to traffic after a technical issue earlier this afternoon (November 4) left the bridge open and out of use.

At 4pm the City of London Police tweeted: "Tower Bridge is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians due to technical failure.

"Please avoid the areas. Updates to follow."

A City of London Corporation spokesperson told this paper: "A technical issue closed the bridge this afternoon, and we worked to resolve it quickly.

"The issue has now been resolved."

