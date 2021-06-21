Travel: Roadworks at Shoreditch and Bishopsgate could slow traffic

Published: 12:15 PM June 21, 2021

Roadworks at Shoreditch could affect traffic flow in and out of Tower Hamlets this week.

There are works at Great Eastern Street on the Inner London Ring Road just north of the Shoreditch High Street junction with Commercial Street.

Other roadworks on June 21 could also affect traffic along Bishopsgate, with a road closure nearby in Spitalfields from Artillery Lane to Sandy's Row, off Middlesex Street, between 11.30am and 9pm.

There are also temporary traffic signals due to construction on Leytonstone Road at Maryland railway station.

Work is taking place by the station entrance, affecting traffic around Stratford Shopping Centre.

Tarling Road in Canning Town is closed both ways from Victoria Dock Road to Appleby Road due to water main work. A detour is in operation, affecting bus routes 147, 241 and N551.

But things appear to be running smoothly for passengers on the London Underground and Overground with all lines operating normally.

Good Services are reported by TfL on the District, Circle, Central, Hammersmith & City, DLR and all other lines.

The Waterloo & City shuttle to Bank/Monument which runs weekday peak hours only resumes later this afternoon for the evening rush hour from about 3.20pm to 7.15pm.