Possible travel disruptions for central London this week

The latest travel news and planned disruptions for Hackney, Islington, Tower Hamlets, Docklands and Newham - Credit: Fiona Hanson/PA Archive/PA Images

Here are the planned disruptions for journeys in and around Hackney, Islington, Tower Hamlets and Newham - starting today (December 4).

By Rail

Over the weekend - December 4-5 - the DLR will be affected by planned closures, as trains will not stop at London City Airport and other eastbound stops.

From Monday - December 6 - to Thursday - December 9 - there will be no service on the entire DLR network after 11.30pm each day.

By Road

There are expected delays on York Way and Angel Mews this week, as well as disruption on Farringdon Road which is set to continue until next March.

Delays are also likely on Pear Street and Leyden Street until Friday - December 10 - and on City Garden Row until the following Monday.

There will be a road closure on Commercial Street from 8.30-11pm on Friday (December 10).

Roadworks are planned on Roman Way on Monday, while Thames Water works will continue to cause disruption on Finsbury Park Road until March next year.

Disruptions are likely on Hornsey Road until December 22, on Cathcart Hill until December 11, and on Ashley Road until Christmas Eve.

A road closure on Waterworks Lane could disrupt journeys until December 6, while a closure will remain in place on Homerton High Street until Tuesday.

A road closure on Skipworth Road, Hackney, is likely to cause disruption until December 22.

Travel could also be impacted on East India Dock Road tomorrow - Sunday - and on Morris Road until Monday.

There are planned road closures on Newham Way from next Friday until Saturday.

Delays are also likely on Westferry Road from today - Saturday - until Tuesday, while works will continue on Bow Street until February next year.