East London road and rail disruptions to travel this weekend

Published: 8:33 PM July 23, 2021

Central Line okay this weekend... but not Circle, Metropolitan or Hammersmith & City - Credit: Mike Brooke

Passengers on the Underground face services suspended this weekend on the Circle, Metropolitan and Hammersmith & City lines, while on the roads the Blackwall and Rotherhithe tunnels close at night.

Circle/Hammersmith & City: No trains on the entire lines Saturday and Sunday (July 24-25) due to staff shortages in the control room.

Metropolitan: Nothing running from Aldgate on Saturday or Sunday on the entire line until 12 noon. Replacement buses north of Wembley Park.

District: There will be no services between Edgware Road and High Street Kensington from Saturday to Sunday until 11am due to control room staff shortages, nor between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway.

But trains will be running in east London through Whitechapel to Upminster as normal.

Northern (City branch): No trains from Moorgate to Kennington all weekend. Bus alternative is the 133 from Liverpool Street.

Central, Jubilee and DLR: Expected to be a normal service through east London.

Overground: No trains on the Chingford line from Liverpool Street beyond Hackney Downs after 10.45pm on Sunday (July 25). Replacement buses will be running from Hackney Downs, or alternatively, there is the Underground from Liverpool Street to Walthamstow Central (via King's Cross).

A101 Rotherhithe Tunnel closing both directions 10pm each Monday for overnight maintenance, reopening 5am Tuesdays - Credit: Google

Roads: Major weekend works affecting traffic around Rotherhithe, Limehouse, Poplar, Stratford and Shoreditch.

A101: Delays are likely from Whitechapel to Limehouse on Monday evening at the Rotherhithe Tunnel junction with the A13 Commercial Road. Long-term roadworks will be closing the tunnel in both directions at 10pm each Monday for overnight maintenance, reopening 5am Tuesday.

A13: East India Dock Road is likely to see delays at the junction with Blackwall Tunnel each weekend till March. The work resumes Sunday, July 25, closing the southbound tunnel from 1am to 8am for overnight maintenance.

A11: Stratford High Street is set to see roadworks from Bow Roundabout to Stratford Broadway at the junction with Great Eastern Road.

A501: There is ongoing major reconstruction at the Old Street Roundabout City Road junction which severely restricts traffic flow around the Shoreditch area from all directions. The right turn is banned heading east from Old Street into City Road south (towards Moorgate).

A10: It is closed northbound at Bishopsgate towards Spitalfields and Shoreditch at Wormwood Street junction for TfL utility works. Artillery Lane is also closed from Bishopsgate to Sandy's Row 11.30am to 9pm daily for al fresco dining.

Weekend road closures listed by Barking and Dagenham Council include Ballards Road, Becontree Avenue, Chequers Lane, Church Elm Lane and Collier Row Road in Chadwell Heath.