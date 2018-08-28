Tyler wins London’s ‘top first-year apprentice’ award training at Poplar’s Phoenix building site

Trainee electrician Tyler Whelan at Poplar's Phoenix construction site is 'best first year apprentice' in London. Picture: Fairview New Homes Fairview New Homes

A talented teenage electrician working on Poplar’s massive Phoenix development site has been named ‘top apprentice’ among her peers.

Tyler Whelan received the award for ‘best first year apprentice’ from K10 Apprenticeships at its annual prizegiving.

The 17-year-old who began training at the site next to the Limehouse Cut only last February beat off competition from 100 other apprentices across London.

“I couldn’t quite believe I had won the award,” a surprised but ambitious Tyler said. “I want to build on this and earn as many industry qualifications as possible.”

She previously enrolled on an acting course at college—but had a change of heart to pursue her love of physics by studying for a Level 3 Electrical Installation qualification.

She trains with Rolec sub-contractors and is staying on until construction is complete.