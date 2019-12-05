Search

Advanced search

Volunteers give Mile End Park's biodiversity a 'tree-mendous' boost

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 December 2019

Getting ready to plant a sapling on Haverfield Green at the top end of Mile End Park. Picture: LBTH

Getting ready to plant a sapling on Haverfield Green at the top end of Mile End Park. Picture: LBTH

LBTH

Volunteers went wild planting wild trees to help make the planet greener—or at least make a corner of Bethnal Green greener.

First of the new saplings... improving the woodland trail next to the Regent's Canal. Picture: LBTHFirst of the new saplings... improving the woodland trail next to the Regent's Canal. Picture: LBTH

They turned up for the Woodland Trust's "big climate fightback" at the north end of Mile End Park, by the Regent's Canal, rooting deciduous and evergreen species into the soil at Haverfield Green to improve the woodland trail.

The tree planting event put on by Tower Hamlets Council was aimed at creating a continuous canopy cover from one end of Mile End Park to the other.

"It's essential that we keep parklands replenished with new trees," The council's head of parks Stephen Murray explained. "This is a crucial climate change project—our parks are a jewel in the crown."

A job well done... enthusiastic volunteers who planted new trees to help parkland biodiversity in the East End. Picture: LBTHA job well done... enthusiastic volunteers who planted new trees to help parkland biodiversity in the East End. Picture: LBTH

The variety of species the volunteers planted like wild cherry and wild service also included common alder, beech, silver birch, bird cherry, hazel, hornbeam, lime, Scots pine and yew.

It replicates native species in a typical British woodland, which helps improve natural biodiversity and teaches fans of the planet about different species and the importance of trees.

Most Read

‘Dangerous youth’ from Bow who stabbed man in the head gets three years

Daimar Roach, from Bow, locked up for 3 years 9 months...

Rotherhithe Tunnel closed after traffic crash: driver critically injured

Car smash closes Rotherhithe Tunnel. Picture: TfL

‘You can almost taste it’: Air pollution hotspots in Tower Hamlets revealed

Dozens of locations in Tower Hamlets breached air quality safe limits in 2018. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Jailed: ‘Predator’ rapist who stalked the streets of east London and was finally tracked down after 7 years

Rapist Jonathan Graden... jailed for life with 10 years minimum. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

‘Dangerous youth’ from Bow who stabbed man in the head gets three years

Daimar Roach, from Bow, locked up for 3 years 9 months...

Rotherhithe Tunnel closed after traffic crash: driver critically injured

Car smash closes Rotherhithe Tunnel. Picture: TfL

‘You can almost taste it’: Air pollution hotspots in Tower Hamlets revealed

Dozens of locations in Tower Hamlets breached air quality safe limits in 2018. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Jailed: ‘Predator’ rapist who stalked the streets of east London and was finally tracked down after 7 years

Rapist Jonathan Graden... jailed for life with 10 years minimum. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Canary Wharf Academy celebrates phenomenal year

Canary Wharf Academy celebrates phenomenal year (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

Volunteers give Mile End Park’s biodiversity a ‘tree-mendous’ boost

Getting ready to plant a sapling on Haverfield Green at the top end of Mile End Park. Picture: LBTH

EFL Trophy: Bristol Rovers 1 Leyton Orient 1 (4-2 pens)

Lee Angol celebrates a goal for Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

West Ham battle but Wolves too strong at Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers's Leander Dendoncker celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton.

‘Boutique hotel’ scheme to replace Whitechapel Bell Foundry is halted by Secretary of State

The Queen on an historic visit to see the workings of the Whitechapel bell foundry on March 25, 2009. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists