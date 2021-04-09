East End pays its tribute to sad passing of Prince Philip: Book of Condolence to be opened
- Credit: Mike Brooke
The school head teacher who invited The Queen and Prince Philip to the East End three years ago has paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh whose death at the age of 99 was announced by Buckingham Palace today.
The Royal visit was to mark the centenary of the First World War bombing of Upper North Street elementary school in Poplar where 18 children were killed, most of them infants.
Prince Philip was visibly moved when he visited Mayflower School in Upper North Street with the Queen to learn about the devastation in 1917 when infants aged five to seven were killed in a German air raid.
The Royal couple were invited by head teacher Dee Bleach and the man who organised the centenary event, Stanley Kaye, who spent months tracing families of the children.
They issued a joined statement to the East London Advertiser today following the announcement from Buckingham Palace.
“We were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” it said. “He has been an ever constant by the side of the Queen.
“We were honoured that the Queen together with Prince Philip attended the 100th anniversary of the bombing of the Upper North Street School in June 2017 which was his last official engagement. He will be missed.”
Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs played host to the Duke of Edinburgh and The Queen for the visit, which was the Prince's last major engagement before formally retiring.
The Mayor told the Advertiser: “I met him when he came to Poplar three years ago. His death announced today is a cause of sadness in east London. He represented loyal opinion. His passing is an end of an era.
"The Duke represented our national identity. This is a time of reflection of our changing society. He was a symbol of our nation.”
The Union Flag is flying at half mast over Tower Hamlets Town Hall and all council neighbourhood centres across the East End.
The council is also opening a Book of Condolence going online for the public.
Prince Philip was patron of the UK Air Ambulance charities. The helicopter service at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel said it was "deeply saddened by the death of His Royal Highness" who was a patron and a great supporter.