Architect based in Whitechapel dies while swimming in Hampstead Heath pond

A swimmer who died in Highgate Men's pond last weekend has been named as an architect who worked in Whitechapel.

Christopher Slamon died after going swimming just after 8am on Saturday. He had met up with two friends and visited the pool to do laps.

It is believed he became ill while swimming and his body was later recovered by police divers on Monday morning.

The 54-year-old worked as an architect for Stockwool in Hooper Street. He was born in Moss Side, Manchester and moved to London in the 1980s.

In a statement his wife said: "My husband Chris Slamon was a wonderful father to our two lovely girls.

"The support from his many friends and family has been overwhelming and a true reflection of the huge personality he was.

"We would like to thank all the various authorities involved over the last few days, in particular the police and the lifeguards at the men's pond."

He is survived by his wife and two children, as well as his mother and brothers.

His wife and family have asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.