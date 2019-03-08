'He will be sorely missed': Tributes to Stepney man killed in car crash

Daniel Rowland, from Stepney, was killed in a car crash in Essex. Picture: Essex Police Essex Police

Tributes have been paid to a father-of-three from Stepney who was killed in a car crash in Essex.

Ricky Batchelor, from Benfleet, was also killed in the crash. Picture: Essex Police Ricky Batchelor, from Benfleet, was also killed in the crash. Picture: Essex Police

Daniel Rowland, 32, was pronounced dead after the BMW he was travelling in crashed into a tree in the village of St Osyth, near Clacton, in the early hours of Saturday, August 11.

Another man who was in the car, named as 32-year-old Ricky Batchelor from Benfleet, also died.

Daniel's wife Kirsty spoke of a man who was "loved by everyone who met him."

She continued: "His life was dedicated to his wife and three amazing and beautiful children. He was a rock to his family, including his mother and three brothers.

"His sense of humour created loyal friendships and his hard work and aspiration made him a respected and admired colleague within the field of finance.

"He will be remembered, cherished and sorely missed forever."

Ricky's family also paid tribute to a "kind-hearted and loving man".

"[Ricky] was a loving son, dad, husband and grandson who will be sadly missed," they said.

"He was the most brilliant dad to his son Ralph. He dedicated his life to him and his family, he always tried to make our lives a little easier.

"He was dedicated to Ralph's football and was so proud of the achievement Ralph was making with it.

"Ricky was loved by so many people and it shows what kind of person he was by the way people have paid their respects.

"He had the most amazing friends who are there for Ralph and the family at this very sad time.

"We would like to thank everybody for their kind words of comfort they are giving us at this sad time."

Police have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances leading up to the crash, which is thought to have taken place at around 1.30am. Emergency services were not called to the scene until around 6.15am when a member of the public spotted the car.

Anyone with information about what happened, or who has dashcam footage, is asked to call Essex Police's serious collision investigation unit on 101 and quote incident 267 of August 11.