Project will match up to £10,000 funding for Barking and Dagenham's charities

PUBLISHED: 17:13 26 June 2019

Poverty charity Trust for London and fundraising website Crowdfunder have partnered to match up to £10,000 for charities gathering donations for projects in Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Open license.

Poverty charity Trust for London and fundraising website Crowdfunder have partnered to match up to £10,000 for charities gathering donations for projects in Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Open license.

Open license

Barking and Dagenham's charities could be getting a boost as a new project launches to help them raise the money they need.

Poverty charity Trust for London and fundraising site Crowdfunder have joined forces to help non-profits deliver on their projects.

In the 'Connected Communities Match Fund', Trust for London will match up to £10,000 raised through the website for successful projects.

"We know that London community groups make real change happen through their work to improve the lives of those in their local communities," said Helal Uddin Abbas, grants manager at Trust for London.

To help campaigns reach the mark, Crowdfunder is hosting workshops over the summer to help people and organisation run their campaigns.

Crowdfunder doesn't charge fundraisers for personal or charitable causes.

Barking and Dagenham is one of the first four London boroughs to get the assistance before it's rolled-out later this year to twenty outer London authorities.

The workshop for the borough is on July 26 at the Barking Learning Centre. More information can be found at crowdfunder.co.uk/funds/connected-communities.

