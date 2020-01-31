Search

Advanced search

Tulip skyscraper will go to planning inquiry

PUBLISHED: 12:30 01 February 2020

Tower Hamlets formally objected to the Tulip, arguing it would seriously harm the view from the Tower of London. Picture: John Walton/PA Archive/PA Images

Tower Hamlets formally objected to the Tulip, arguing it would seriously harm the view from the Tower of London. Picture: John Walton/PA Archive/PA Images

John Walton/PA Archive/PA Images

The architects behind a proposed 1,000ft bud-shaped skyscraper in the City have started an appeal against Mayor Sadiq Khan's decision to block it.

The Tulip, designed by Foster + Partners and backed by developer Jacob J Safra, will now go to a planning inquiry later this year.

Tower Hamlets formally objected to the Tulip, arguing it would "seriously harm" the view from the Tower of London.

You may also want to watch:

Council officers said the skyscraper would have a "significant" adverse effect on the setting of the Grade I-listed 11th century fortress, which is just 600m from the proposed development site next to the Gerkin.

The building would also complicate transport infrastructure and add to pollution levels in the borough, according to a Tower Hamlets report.

Plans for the 300-metre-high viewing platform and "classroom in the sky" were originally approved by the City of London Corporation in April last year. But the decision was overturned by City Hall in July. A final decision will now be made by central government.

Mr Safra said: "We are confident in London's role as a global city and in the expertise and dynamism of the people of the UK, and are delighted to offer schoolchildren state-of-the-art classrooms in the sky to appreciate London's history and career opportunities. Our investment in The Tulip offers significant public benefits to residents, workers and visitors, and will generate considerable economic benefits for the country."

Most Read

Raine’s school closure date announced

Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police appeal after boy, 16, robbed by two men at Bow Road station

British Transport Police are appealing for the public's help to identify these two men after a boy was robbed in Bow underground station. Picture: BTP

Council gave fake companies £1.3m of public cash, documents allege

The council investigated dozens of staff members for potential serious misdemeanours.

Seventh child removed from man’s care after Tower Hamlets Council raises ‘sexual behaviour’ concerns

Social workers at Tower Hamlets Council took the child into care. Picture: Mike Brooke

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Most Read

Raine’s school closure date announced

Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police appeal after boy, 16, robbed by two men at Bow Road station

British Transport Police are appealing for the public's help to identify these two men after a boy was robbed in Bow underground station. Picture: BTP

Council gave fake companies £1.3m of public cash, documents allege

The council investigated dozens of staff members for potential serious misdemeanours.

Seventh child removed from man’s care after Tower Hamlets Council raises ‘sexual behaviour’ concerns

Social workers at Tower Hamlets Council took the child into care. Picture: Mike Brooke

Housing cheat caught renting council flat in Whitechapel for years while owning a house

Khaleda Begum rented council flat in Whitechapel while owning a house in Ilford. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Tulip skyscraper will go to planning inquiry

Tower Hamlets formally objected to the Tulip, arguing it would seriously harm the view from the Tower of London. Picture: John Walton/PA Archive/PA Images

Chinese New Year celebrations in Tower Hamlets

A traditional lion dance is among the activities taking place to celebrate Chinese New Year. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Opinion: An appropriate home is key to disabled people’s quality of life

Cllr Rabina Khan wants disabiltiies taken into account when providing housing.

Deadline Day: Leyton Orient sign Spurs youngster Sterling on loan

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Tower Hamlets boss Jatto says they’ll focus on doing the right things

Action from Tower Hamlets clash with Hashtag United at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)
Drive 24