Poplar flat fire caused by cigarette, investigators say

A discarded cigarette butt is thought to have started a fire in Tweed Walk yesterday (March 12).

A warning about smoking safety has been issued after a fire damaged a flat and destroyed a balcony.

About 60 firefighters tackled a blaze at a flat in Tweed Walk, Poplar, on Thursday, March 12. Picture: Google About 60 firefighters tackled a blaze at a flat in Tweed Walk, Poplar, on Thursday, March 12. Picture: Google

Firefighters have urged smokers to stub out ciggies carefully after the blaze in Tweed Walk, Poplar, on Thursday, March 12.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: 'Incidents like this show how important it is to safely dispose of your cigarettes.

'It's absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you've finished smoking it.

'If you don't, you risk causing a fire that could destroy not only your home, but also cost you your life.'

A sixth floor balcony was wrecked and a part of the flat damaged before a sprinkler in the flat stopped the fire spreading further. Part of the neighbouring balcony was also damaged.

Two people fled the flat before about 60 firefighters and eight fire engines arrived from stations in Stratford, Whitechapel, Homerton, Leytonstone, Dowgate and Bethnal Green. There were no reports of injuries.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by the unsafe disposal of a cigarette.

The brigade's 999 control officers took 23 calls to the blaze with the first at 10.56am. The flames were under control by about 1pm.