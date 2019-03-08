Who will be voted in as the young mayor of Tower Hamlets?

There are 12 candidates standing for election for the post of Young Mayor. Pic: LBTH Archant

These are the 12 candidates who hope to be voted as the young mayor of Tower Hamlets.

Vivian Akinrem, Jaami Barry, Ahmed Duale, Fairoz Faria, Juliann Gaskin, Nadia Hussein, Daawood Islam, Saihan Islam, Carlotta Joffe, Inga Karlinska, Muhsin Mahmud and Umayya Rahman will find out on Friday which one of them is the winner.

In addition, the five candidates who received the most votes will be elected as five deputy mayors who are also youth cabinet members.

They will be the youth leads in key areas; social and economic growth; environment, health and wellbeing, community and communications.

Young people across the borough aged 11 - 17 (or up to 25 under special circumstances) are eligible to vote.

The mayor and the deputy mayors will serve for two years and their role will be to voice the views of young people in the borough.

John Biggs, mayor of Tower Hamlets said: “The young mayor scheme is an essential youth engagement programme and the young mayors play a key role in ensuring youth involvement in our services.

“We hope that as many young people and schools as possible will vote to decide who their next representatives will be.”

Voting started on Monday and ends today.

For more information about where young people can vote, the candidates and their manifestos visit here.