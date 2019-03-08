Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Who will be voted in as the young mayor of Tower Hamlets?

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 March 2019

There are 12 candidates standing for election for the post of Young Mayor. Pic: LBTH

There are 12 candidates standing for election for the post of Young Mayor. Pic: LBTH

Archant

These are the 12 candidates who hope to be voted as the young mayor of Tower Hamlets.

Vivian Akinrem, Jaami Barry, Ahmed Duale, Fairoz Faria, Juliann Gaskin, Nadia Hussein, Daawood Islam, Saihan Islam, Carlotta Joffe, Inga Karlinska, Muhsin Mahmud and Umayya Rahman will find out on Friday which one of them is the winner.

In addition, the five candidates who received the most votes will be elected as five deputy mayors who are also youth cabinet members.

They will be the youth leads in key areas; social and economic growth; environment, health and wellbeing, community and communications.

Young people across the borough aged 11 - 17 (or up to 25 under special circumstances) are eligible to vote.

The mayor and the deputy mayors will serve for two years and their role will be to voice the views of young people in the borough.

John Biggs, mayor of Tower Hamlets said: “The young mayor scheme is an essential youth engagement programme and the young mayors play a key role in ensuring youth involvement in our services.

“We hope that as many young people and schools as possible will vote to decide who their next representatives will be.”

Voting started on Monday and ends today.

For more information about where young people can vote, the candidates and their manifestos visit here.

Most Read

Gunshots fired in Mile End

Hamlets Way. Picture: Google.

Engineer rescues boy, 13, from knife attacker in Bow

Engineer Aran Osman, who was driving his van to work when he saw a teenager being followed by a boy with a knife. Picture: British Gas

Advertiser letters: Shamina Begum and response to Cllr Rabina Khan

Shamima.Begum going through Gatwick's security. Photo: MET POLICE

Brick Lane trader brews up £2.5m tea exports to Sweden

Aliur Rahman at his London Tea Exchange warehouse in Brick Lane. Picture source: Citypress

Public services ‘at breaking point’ Tower Hamlets warns government over £148m spending cuts

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs...

Most Read

Gunshots fired in Mile End

Hamlets Way. Picture: Google.

Engineer rescues boy, 13, from knife attacker in Bow

Engineer Aran Osman, who was driving his van to work when he saw a teenager being followed by a boy with a knife. Picture: British Gas

Advertiser letters: Shamina Begum and response to Cllr Rabina Khan

Shamima.Begum going through Gatwick's security. Photo: MET POLICE

Brick Lane trader brews up £2.5m tea exports to Sweden

Aliur Rahman at his London Tea Exchange warehouse in Brick Lane. Picture source: Citypress

Public services ‘at breaking point’ Tower Hamlets warns government over £148m spending cuts

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs...

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Orient coach Edinburgh pleased to have restricted Fylde’s chances

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient extend lead at the top of the National League

Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates with Leyton Orient team-mates Joe Widdowson (left) and Macauley Bonne (right) (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Death of man found near Tower Hill station is not suspicious

The man was found unconscious near Tower Hill station. Pic: Flickr/Ewan Munro

Sir John Cass art school to remain in Whitechapel in London Metropolitan University U-turn

Protest at threat to 'The Cass' beamed onto Met University's Holloway campus. Picture: Marcus Tylor

Edinburgh says O’s must refocus on league fixtures

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh on the touchline during the game with Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists