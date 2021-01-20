No injuries but 20 rescued as firefighters tackle Limehouse blaze
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
Firefighters assisted around 20 people to safety after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Limehouse last night (January 19).
Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters were called to the flats in Branch Road at 10.24pm.
They were alerted by a resident who could smell burning and saw smoke in the corridor; part of an electrical intake cupboard on the sixth floor was damaged as a result.
There were no reports of any injuries, with LFB investigators attributing the blaze - which was under control by 11.52pm - to an electrical fault.
Station Commander Robbie Robertson, who was at the scene, said: “On arrival, crews were faced with smoke coming from an electrical intake cupboard in a communal corridor.
“Firefighters assisted around 20 people from the building to safety and worked quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties.”
